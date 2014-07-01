Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Someone will get a much-needed victory when the Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series between slumping squads. Both teams had the day off Monday to dwell on four-game skids. It’s the second clash in three series for the National League East rivals, who split a four-game set in Philadelphia last week.

The Marlins welcomed leadoff man Christian Yelich back from the disabled list Sunday but still suffered their fourth straight loss and their 13th in 18 games, while the Phillies were outscored 22-8 in a four-game sweep against visiting Atlanta over the weekend. Miami has won the last eight times it has started Henderson Alvarez, whose 0.78 ERA over his last seven starts is the best in the majors during that stretch. He will oppose A.J. Burnett won 49 games while playing his first seven big-league seasons with the Marlins, and has always enjoyed pitching in Miami, going 29-18 in 65 games (63 starts) there, though only one of those outings was at Marlins Park.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (5-7, 3.89 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (5-3, 2.32)

Burnett recorded three straight quality starts since getting shelled for eight runs in a loss at Washington on June 4, but is only 2-2 over that stretch. He struck out eight and allowed three runs over seven frames in a loss to the Marlins last time out. Burnett is 2-2 with a 2.97 ERA in five starts against his former team, including a 1-1 mark and a 4.41 ERA in three meetings this season.

Alvarez hasn’t lost since May 11, which is also the last time the Marlins were defeated with his name on the lineup card. He has recorded three straight quality starts and has allowed two or fewer runs in seven straight outings. Alvarez is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in four starts against the Phillies and has allowed only one earned run in 13 2/3 innings over two meetings since May 22.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia RF Marlon Byrd, who is 6-for-11 versus Alvarez, has hit nine homers against the Marlins, tied for his second-most against any team behind Atlanta (10).

2. Marlins 3B Casey McGehee is hitting .323 during a seven-game hitting streak and has reached base in 24 consecutive contests, the longest streak of his career.

3. Phillies CF Ben Revere has recorded multiple hits in four of his last five games and is 12-for-24 over that span.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Phillies 2