Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Late-inning drama has become commonplace when the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins get together. The last two meetings have resulted in walk-off wins in extra innings, including host Miami’s 5-4 victory in 11 frames Tuesday in the opener of the three-game series. The Marlins have been working overtime lately, twice losing in 14 innings during a four-game skid before Tuesday’s victory.

The last-place Phillies, who have dropped five straight and nine of 11, are 1-3 at Miami this season. One Philadelphia player who is happy to be in Miami is Marlon Byrd, who hit his 10th career homer against the Marlins on Tuesday - tied for his highest total versus any team (Atlanta). Miami’s offense continues to lean on slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who knocked in his National League-best 61st run Tuesday - one shy of his total from last season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (2-4, 2.84 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (5-6, 3.70)

Hamels has recorded quality starts in six straight outings and nine of his last 10, including a no-decision last week against Miami in which he allowed three runs and six hits over seven frames. The 30-year-old has recorded only one win in his last eight starts despite posting a 2.02 ERA over that span. Hamels is 9-12 with a 3.20 ERA in 31 career starts against the Marlins.

Koehler matched last season’s career high of five victories on June 4 but is winless in four outings since. The 28-year-old has recorded back-to-back quality starts, but the Marlins lost both games - including a 5-3 defeat at Philadelphia last week in which he allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings. Koehler is 0-1 with a 5.93 ERA in four games (two starts) against the Phillies.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami 3B Casey McGehee is riding an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in a career-high 25 consecutive contests.

2. The Marlins placed RHP A.J. Ramos on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 26, when he experienced right shoulder inflammation after throwing a career-high 50 pitches in 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia.

3. Phillies C Carlos Ruiz will not be activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list when he is eligible Friday, as his head injury “is maybe a little more serious than we originally thought,” general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. told reporters.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Marlins 3