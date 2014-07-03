Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies’ lack of offense has cemented their status as cellar dwellers in the National League East. After being shut out for the 11th time this season, the Phillies look to avoid a season-high seventh consecutive loss and salvage the finale of a three-game series when they visit the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Ben Revere and Jimmy Rollins combined for four of the team’s five hits as Philadelphia fell a season-high 12 games under .500 following a 5-0 setback on Wednesday.

After plating the winning run in Tuesday’s 5-4 victory in 11 innings, Ed Lucas continued his fine series as his RBI double highlighted his two-hit performance. Casey McGehee, who also had an RBI double, has hit safely in nine straight games while also reaching base in a career-best 26 consecutive contests. McGehee has enjoyed success versus Thursday starter Kyle Kendrick, going 4-for-11 with a homer and five RBIs.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (3-8, 4.22 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (0-1, 6.38)

Kendrick answered a modest two-game winning streak by allowing four runs in eight innings against Atlanta on Friday to suffer his second straight setback. The 29-year-old owns an impressive 12-3 career mark versus the Marlins but permitted six runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 frames to take the loss in a 14-5 rout on May 21. Kendrick has struggled out of the gate, posting a 10.13 ERA in 16 first innings this season.

Sidelined since late May with a right ankle sprain, Hand was activated from the disabled list moments after Wednesday’s game while the team placed winning pitcher Tom Koehler on the paternity leave list. The 24-year-old Hand fared well in six rehab starts divided between Single-A Jupiter and Triple-A New Orleans, posting a 2-0 mark with a 2.38 ERA while striking out 36 in 34 frames. Hand allowed one run and walked three in just two-thirds of an inning in relief against Philadelphia on May 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies SS Jimmy Rollins has collected six hits in his last three games after going 0-for-8 in his previous three.

2. Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton needs one hit to reach 100 prior to the All-Star break but is just 3-for-23 lifetime versus Kendrick.

3. Philadelphia LHP Cliff Lee is expected to throw 65-75 pitches in a rehab start Sunday with Single-A Clearwater. Lee has been sidelined since May with a strained left elbow.

