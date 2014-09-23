Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies still have some fight left going into the final week of the regular season and will try to finish up their road trip strong when they open a three-game series at the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. The Phillies dropped two of three in Oakland over the weekend but took the American League contenders down to the wire in all three games. The Marlins are stumbling to the finish with a total of seven runs in four straight losses.

Miami was a fringe wild-card contender until slugger Giancarlo Stanton went down and has now been reduced to a fourth-place team in the National League East. The Marlins are just 3 1/2 games clear of Philadelphia, which would love to jump out of the basement over the final six games. The Phillies enjoyed what constitutes an offensive explosion for the team of late with 13 hits in an 8-6, 10-inning loss to the Athletics on Sunday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (9-7, 2.47 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (11-6, 2.82)

Hamels is quietly having a fantastic season and owns a 1.86 ERA over his last 21 starts. The 30-year-old held San Diego to one run on seven hits while striking out nine in seven innings Wednesday to earn a win. Hamels scattered one run and nine hits over seven innings against Miami on Sept. 12, striking out six and walking one without factoring in the decision.

Alvarez battled Hamels through seven innings in that Sept. 12 meeting, allowing one run on seven hits before leaving it to the bullpens. The 24-year-old followed that up by holding the New York Mets to two runs on eight hits in six innings to earn a win Wednesday. Alvarez is 1-1 with a 1.99 ERA in six career starts against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies LF Domonic Brown (right wrist) did not start the last three games but expects to return Tuesday.

2. Miami OF Marcell Ozuna (right foot) was in a walking boot after leaving Sundays game and could miss the remainder of the season.

3. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis has recorded an extra-base hit in four straight games and five of his last six.

PREDICTION: Phillies 2, Marlins 1