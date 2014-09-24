Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins ensured themselves a winning home record with a series-opening victory on Tuesday. The Marlins will attempt to treat their fans to a series-clinching win when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second of a three-game set on Wednesday. The Phillies managed one extra-base hit by pitcher Cole Hamels in Tuesdays 2-0 setback and are stumbling offensively as the season draws to a close.
Miamis win moved it 4 1/2 games in front of Philadelphia in the National League East with five to play as both teams battle to avoid the divisions basement. The Marlins offense has scored two or fewer runs in each of the last five games and six of the last seven, with the lone high-scoring contest in that span a 4-3 win over the New York Mets last week. The Phillies broke out for six runs in an 8-6 loss at Oakland on Sunday but are averaging 2.8 runs on the current road trip.
TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (9-13, 4.73 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (3-8, 4.59)
Kendrick struggled with his control at San Diego on Thursday and issued five walks in as many innings. The 30-year-old was reached for three runs and six hits to suffer the loss in that outing. Kendricks last win came against Miami at home on Sept. 13, when he scattered seven hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking just one.
Hand was on the losing end of Kendricks strong effort on Sept. 13 and suffered the loss despite allowing two runs and four hits in six innings. The 24-year-old was not nearly as sharp against Washington on Thursday, serving up six runs five earned on eight hits in five innings to absorb the loss. Hand is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA in six career games four starts against Philadelphia.
1. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna (high ankle sprain) sat out Tuesday and could be done for the season.
2. Cuban slugger Yasmany Tomas reportedly conducted a private workout for Philadelphia on Monday.
3. Miami LF Christian Yelich has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games.
PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Marlins 2