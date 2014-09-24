Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins ensured themselves a winning home record with a series-opening victory on Tuesday. The Marlins will attempt to treat their fans to a series-clinching win when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second of a three-game set on Wednesday. The Phillies managed one extra-base hit  by pitcher Cole Hamels  in Tuesdays 2-0 setback and are stumbling offensively as the season draws to a close.

Miamis win moved it 4 1/2 games in front of Philadelphia in the National League East with five to play as both teams battle to avoid the divisions basement. The Marlins offense has scored two or fewer runs in each of the last five games and six of the last seven, with the lone high-scoring contest in that span a 4-3 win over the New York Mets last week. The Phillies broke out for six runs in an 8-6 loss at Oakland on Sunday but are averaging 2.8 runs on the current road trip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (9-13, 4.73 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (3-8, 4.59)

Kendrick struggled with his control at San Diego on Thursday and issued five walks in as many innings. The 30-year-old was reached for three runs and six hits to suffer the loss in that outing. Kendricks last win came against Miami at home on Sept. 13, when he scattered seven hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings while striking out six and walking just one.

Hand was on the losing end of Kendricks strong effort on Sept. 13 and suffered the loss despite allowing two runs and four hits in six innings. The 24-year-old was not nearly as sharp against Washington on Thursday, serving up six runs  five earned  on eight hits in five innings to absorb the loss. Hand is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA in six career games  four starts  against Philadelphia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna (high ankle sprain) sat out Tuesday and could be done for the season.

2. Cuban slugger Yasmany Tomas reportedly conducted a private workout for Philadelphia on Monday.

3. Miami LF Christian Yelich has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Marlins 2