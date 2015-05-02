Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Marcell Ozuna looks to follow up his best night of the season when his Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in the second of a three-game series. The standout center fielder has battled back from a slow start to the campaign to produce five multi-hit games in his last 12, including a 4-for-4 performance to go along with the game-winning RBI double in a 4-3 triumph Friday.

It was the eighth victory in nine games for the Marlins and Ozuna is 12-for-31 in that span while Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton boasts three homers and 10 RBIs in his last eight contests. The Marlins attempt to extend Philadelphia’s losing streak to five as the Phillies continue to struggle on the mound after giving up 29 runs in the last four outings. Chase Utley snapped out of a 1-for-18 slump Friday with a three-run homer for Philadelphia, which has dropped three of four to Miami this season. Cole Hamels takes the mound to try and end the Phillies’ slide Saturday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (1-2, 3.19 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Dan Haren (2-1, 3.38)

Hamels has allowed one or fewer runs in three of his last four games, including last Monday when he permitted one in seven innings to beat St. Louis 4-1. The 31-year-old has given up just 21 hits in 31 innings overall, although seven of those were home runs while Ozuna and Stanton each boast three career blasts against him. Hamels was 0-2 last year and is 9-14 all time (3.09 ERA) in 35 starts versus the Marlins, but held them to one unearned run in six innings April 22.

Haren’s only rough start of the season was in a loss against the Phillies on April 21, surrendering four runs in six frames before beating Washington in his last outing. The defeat dropped the 34-year-old Californian to 1-6 lifetime against Philadelphia with a 4.64 ERA in 11 starts. Haren has also struggled with the home run ball while giving up six in 24 innings overall and Grady Sizemore (11-for-23, three homers) has been a problem for the veteran.

WALK OFFS

1. Miami 2B Dee Gordon has recorded 17 hits in 28 at-bats over the last seven contests and scored a run Friday

2. Philadelphia 3B Cody Asche has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games.

3. Marlins 1B Justin Bour is 6-for-7 in five games since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Phillies 2