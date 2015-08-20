Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies begin the post-Chase Utley era when they visit the Miami Marlins on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Utley spent his last game in a Philadelphia uniform as a spectator, watching the Phillies avoid a sweep with a 7-4 victory over Toronto on Wednesday while waiting for a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers to be finalized.

The end of Utley’s tenure overshadowed a memorable performance by rookie Aaron Altherr in his second major-league game. Promoted from the minors when Maikel Franco went on the disabled list with a fractured wrist, Altherr belted a two-run homer and had an RBI double to help Philadelphia halt a four-game losing streak. Miami, which is only two games ahead of majors-worst Philadelphia in the National League East standings, was denied a fourth straight win and three-game sweep with an 8-7 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday. The Marlins are 4-5 against the Phillies this season but have dropped the last four meetings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (4-8, 5.47 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (2-3, 4.74)

Williams is trying to salvage what has been a forgettable season, registering three straight strong outings since the calendar turned to August. He did not factor in the decision after limiting Milwaukee to two runs (one earned) over six innings last time out and is 1-0 with a combined three earned runs yielded in his last three starts. The turnaround followed an ugly eight-start stretch in which Williams went 0-5 with 33 runs allowed.

Hand is coming off his worst outing since returning to the starting rotation, surrendering six runs on a season-high 11 hits over six innings in a 6-2 loss at St. Louis. He was superb in his previous turn at Atlanta, yielding a solo homer among two hits in seven innings for his first victory since June 2. The 25-year-old Hand has made nine appearances (five starts) versus Philadelphia, logging a 1-2 record and 3.44 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera has hit safely in six straight games and 19 of his last 20.

2. Marlins LF Derek Dietrich is 8-for-16 with five RBIs and five runs scored during a four-game hitting streak.

3. Phillies RHP Ken Giles has converted all eight save chances since the trade of closer Jonathan Papelbon to Washington.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Phillies 4