Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins have the third-fewest wins in baseball but they are swinging the bats as well as anyone while winning four of their last five games. The Marlins have piled up 37 runs in that span and look to extend the offensive fireworks Friday when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second contest of a four-game set.

Miami had lost four straight in the series before holding on for a 9-7 victory in the series opener to send the Phillies to their seventh defeat in nine games. The Marlins have hit the second-fewest homers (89) in the majors, but Martin Prado and Marcell Ozuna each went deep Thursday to give them 10 blasts in the last 10 games. Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera, who has has hit safely in seven straight games and 20 of his last 21, has lifted his batting average 43 points since June 30 to .294. Philadelphia sends Jerad Eickhoff to the mound in his major-league debut Friday against Miami’s Kendry Flores, who is making his first career start.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (NR) vs. Marlins RH Kendry Flores (1-1, 2.35)

Eickhoff, part of the blockbuster deal that sent Cole Hamels to the Texas Rangers, will be promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make his major-league debut. Eickhoff is coming off his worst outing since the deal, allowing five earned runs in 7 2/3 innings, but is 2-1 with a 2.49 ERA in three starts for Lehigh Valley. He enjoyed success at Triple-A Round Rock while with the Rangers, logging a 9-4 mark and 4.25 ERA.

Flores has made six relief appearances for the Marlins and picked up his first career victory in his last appearance by retiring the lone batter he faced. The 23-year-old Dominican’s longest outing was a 2 1/3-inning stint in his major-league debut on June 6, but he has not pitched more than 1 1/3 innings since. Flores was impressive in a starting role at Triple-A New Orleans, posting a 3-2 record and 2.61 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon has five straight multi-hit games, going 11-for-22 with seven runs scored.

2. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez had six two-hit games in his last 10.

3. Marlins RF Ichiro Suzuki is 20-for-57 in August.

PREDICTION: Phillies 6, Marlins 4