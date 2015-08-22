Preview: Phillies at Marlins

After becoming the last team in the major leagues to reach 20 road wins, the visiting Philadelphia Phillies look to beat the Miami Marlins for the sixth time in seven meetings Saturday night in the third of a four-game series. The Phillies rebounded from a 9-7 setback on Thursday night with a 7-1 romp 24 hours later to win for the third time in 10 games.

First baseman Ryan Howard, one of two players left from Philadelphia’s World Series-winning club in 2008 following the trade of Chase Utley, turned back the clock to that championship season. Howard made his first start in four games and registered his second career three-double game - and first since June 8, 2008. Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon is 13-for-25 with seven runs scored during a streak of six consecutive multi-hit games, boosting his batting average to .338. Miami sends another rookie to the mound when left-hander Justin Nicolino opposes veteran Aaron Harang.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (5-14, 4.79 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (2-1, 4.24)

Harang was 4-3 with a 1.81 ERA on May 19 but his season has spiraled out of control since with 11 losses in his last 12 starts. The 37-year-old Harang won his first start since missing four weeks due to plantar fasciitis but has followed that with three consecutive clunkers, allowing 18 runs and 26 hits over 15 innings. Harang has not fared well against the Marlins, posting a 5-7 record and 6.22 ERA in 19 starts.

Nicolino rebounded from back-to-back rough outings by picking up his second career win, limiting Milwaukee to two runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old Nicolino did not factor in the decision versus Boston last time out despite giving up four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Set to make his fifth career start, Nicolino has been tagged for nine runs and 15 hits in both his outings at Marlins Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RF Ichiro Suzuki collected a pair of hits to give him 4,201 combined between the majors and Japan (1,278).

2. Phillies CF Odubel Herrera has hit safely in eight straight games and 21 of his last 22.

3. Marlins LF Cole Gillespie exited Friday’s game with a sore left wrist and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Phillies 4