Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins had a nice run bridging August and September that likely ensured them of avoiding last place in the National League East. The Philadelphia Phillies, who currently occupy that basement, will try to make the Marlins earn their spot in third place when they visit Miami for the opener of a three-game series Tuesday.

The Marlins, Phillies and Atlanta Braves were engaged in a spirited battle for last place and future draft positioning until Miami went out and won 12 of 16. That run ended over the weekend with three straight losses, but Miami (64-86) will play nine of its final 12 games against Philadelphia and Atlanta as it tries to hold onto third place and any sort of momentum heading into the offseason. The Phillies are looking for any signs of optimism as they rebuild and did not get many from their offense while posting three straight 2-1 losses at Atlanta over the weekend to run its latest slide to six in a row. Philadelphia, which has totaled five runs in the last five games, will try to generate some offense against Marlins starter Tom Koehler on Tuesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (5-15, 5.04 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (10-13, 3.90)

Harang is 0-4 in his last eight starts and failed to make it through six innings in six of those turns. The veteran went five frames against the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 13 and allowed three runs on six hits and a walk without factoring in the decision. Harang’s best start in the last eight came at Miami on Aug. 22, when he scattered two runs and two hits across seven innings and finished without a decision.

Koehler is coming off back-to-back wins and yielded a total of three runs and nine hits in 14 innings. The 29-year-old struggles with his control at times and issued at least four walks in four of his last six outings. Koehler lost his last start against Philadelphia and is 2-2 with a 4.12 ERA in nine career games - seven starts – against the division rival.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Phillies shut down rookie LHP Adam Morgan for the remainder of the season.

2. Marlins 3B Martin Prado (wrist) has missed the last three games and is day-to-day.

3. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton (hand) continues to take swings in the cage but it is unlikely he’ll return this season.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Phillies 2