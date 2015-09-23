Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin had the dreaded interim label removed from his title Tuesday and he’ll try to improve to 2-0 as the permanent skipper when the Phillies visit the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in the second contest of a three-game series. Mackanin, who replaced Ryne Sandberg on June 26, had his contract extended through 2016 with a club option for 2017 - welcome news in the Philadelphia clubhouse.

“I think it would be hard to find a guy that wasn’t happy for Pete getting this opportunity,” Phillies outfielder Jeff Francoeur told reporters about the 64-year-old Mackanin, who had served as interim manager in Pittsburgh (2005) and Cincinnati (2007). Last-place Philadelphia (major league-worst 57-94), which prevailed 6-2 on Tuesday as it tries to avoid its first 100-loss season since 1961, is 31-46 under Mackanin and 28-32 since the All-Star break. It appears Miami interim manager Dan Jennings won’t get the same opportunity as the Marlins reportedly may try to land Dusty Baker as their next skipper. Miami rookie Adam Conley has won three consecutive decisions and Wednesday opposes David Buchanan, who has lost four straight starts but pitched well in his last turn.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (2-9, 8.49 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (4-1, 4.22)

Buchanan allowed two runs and five hits in six innings of a 4-0 loss to Washington on Sept. 15 after yielding 22 runs in nine innings over his previous three starts. The 26-year-old Georgian is 0-4 with an 11.22 ERA in five road turns. Buchanan is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three starts - all last season - versus Miami.

Conley permitted three hits in seven innings of a 6-0 victory over the Mets in New York on Sept. 16. “The plan we had was to attack the zone, it was to get ahead of guys and it was to be aggressive,” the 25-year-old Washington native told reporters. “It was to just pretty much say, ‘I’m going to throw you my best stuff and if you get me, I’ll tip my hat to you.'” Conley lost his only appearance against Philadelphia, 2-0 on Aug. 23, when he allowed one run and walked four in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RHP Ken Giles leads NL relievers with a 1.41 ERA after pitching a scoreless inning Tuesday.

2. Miami 2B Dee Gordon went 0-for-3 on Tuesday and is hitting .330 - second in the NL by 12 points to major-league leader Bryce Harper of Washington.

3. Philadelphia has won eight of the last nine meetings and posted a 2.93 ERA during that stretch.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Phillies 2