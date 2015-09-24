Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Dee Gordon is running out of games in his bid to win a National League batting title, but he still can add a few highlights down the stretch for the Miami Marlins. Gordon’s walk-off double in the 11th inning halted a four-game losing streak for Miami, which goes for a series victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in the rubber match of a three-game set.

Gordon’s three-hit night boosted his batting average to .332, leaving him nine points behind NL leader Bryce Harper of Washington. Even though the Phillies own the worst record in the majors, they had won eight of nine meetings and four straight in Miami prior to Wednesday’s 4-3 setback. Philadelphia closer Ken Giles had converted all 13 save chances since Jonathan Papelbon was traded to Washington, but that string came to an end when he couldn’t protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning Wednesday. Struggling rookie Alec Asher makes his fifth attempt to earn his first major-league win when he opposes Marlins right-hander Jarred Cosart.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Alec Asher (0-4, 9.78 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (2-4, 4.43)

One of five minor-leaguers acquired by Philadelphia in the Cole Hamels trade, Asher is showing no signs he is ready for the next level through his first four major-league starts. He suffered his fourth defeat in as many outings, giving up four runs and seven hits over five innings of a 12-2 setback against Washington. The 23-year-old Asher has yet to make it through six innings and has allowed 21 runs and six homers in his four turns.

Cosart earned his first victory in three starts since spending two months on the disabled list with vertigo-related symptoms. The 25-year-old Cosart permitted only two runs on three hits over six innings - his longest outing since April 27 - to earn the victory against the Nationals. Cosart split a pair of decisions against the Phillies in a 12-day span early this season, yielding four runs and nine hits in 11 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins 1B Justin Bour hit his 19th homer Wednesday but only six have come at home.

2. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard could be done for the season after a cyst behind his knee flared up.

3. Marlins C J.T. Realmuto has multiple hits in four of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Phillies 4