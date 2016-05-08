Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Aaron Nola looks to keep his hot streak going when he toes the rubber for the Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of their three-game series against the host Miami Marlins on Sunday. The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the top young pitchers in the game and carries a 20-inning scoreless streak into what will be his fourth straight start on the road, where he owns a sparkling 0.64 ERA.

“The guy is just a really good pitcher,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told reporters following Nola’s most recent gem - a 1-0 win over St. Louis. “You can’t sit on one side of the plate because he’s so good locating to both sides.” Nola’s effort versus the Cardinals preceded a three-game losing streak for the Phillies, who ended the skid with a comeback 4-3 win on Saturday. Odubel Herrera recorded an RBI single and scored a run in the pivotal three-run eighth inning, keeping alive a six-game hitting streak during which he has gone 10-for-23 to raise his average to .330. The budding star from Venezuela now is hitting .384 in 21 career games against the Marlins, who lost for just the second time in 13 games Saturday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Nola (2-2, 2.93 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (2-0, 2.70)

Nola has worked exactly seven innings in each of his last three starts, recording seven strikeouts every time. The former first-round pick has yielded a scant eight hits in that stretch and is limiting opponents to a .176 average, which is even more impressive when one considers the fact he has issued only seven walks in 40 frames overall. Nola tossed eight scoreless innings in his lone start against the Marlins last season, limiting them to three hits.

After blanking the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut on April 27, Nicolino gave up four runs in six frames against Arizona on Tuesday but still managed to pick up his second win in as many tries. He has recorded just two strikeouts against five walks in those two outings. The 24-year-old allowed four runs and 11 hits over 14 2/3 innings in two starts against the Phillies in 2015.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia is 10-3 in one-run games.

2. Miami LF Christian Yelich is 4-for-8 in the series and is batting .333 in 32 career games against the Phillies.

3. Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna has recorded four straight two-hit performances and belted four homers in his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Marlins 3