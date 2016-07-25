Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins are getting to know each other really well of late. With the Marlins winning three of four last week to forge a split of the initial 10 encounters this season, the National League East rivals will play the opener of a three-game series in Miami on Monday.

The second-place Marlins didn't do themselves any favors over the weekend by dropping two of three to the New York Mets to see their lead in the race for the NL's second wild-card spot dwindle to just a half game. Martin Prado recorded three of his team's five hits in Sunday's 3-0 loss and is 8-for-14 with three RBIs in his last four contests, but is just 4-for-17 in his career versus Monday starter Jeremy Hellickson. Philadelphia's struggles have continued as it has lost seven of 10 since the All-Star break - including two of three to Keystone State-rival Pittsburgh over the weekend. All-Star Odubel Herrera homered in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates to improve to 7-for-13 with five runs scored in the series after going just 2-for-14 in the recent four-game set versus Miami.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (7-7, 3.84 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (0-1, 7.98)

Hellickson has put his best foot forward with his name circling about as the trade deadline draws near. The 29-year-old improved to 3-1 in his last five starts on Wednesday after allowing one run on five hits in eight innings of a 4-1 victory over Miami. Hellickson has permitted just six runs and owns a 2-0 mark in three starts this season against the Marlins, who reportedly are one of the teams interested in acquiring his services.

With Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) shuffled to the 15-day disabled list, Cosart will by summoned from Triple-A New Orleans to return to the Marlins' rotation for the first time since April. The 26-year-old has posted a 3-4 mark with a 4.09 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 10 starts (50 2/3 innings) with the Zephyrs. Cosart has enjoyed success versus Philadelphia with a 1-1 record and 2.40 ERA - his best against any team in which he has made at least three starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Philadelphia 2B Cesar Hernandez has nine multi-hit performances in July, including three in his last five games.

2. Marlins OF Ichiro Suzuki resides four hits shy of 3,000 for his major-league career, but went 2-for-5 in his last meeting with the Phillies on Thursday.

3. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis has nine hits in 10 games versus the Marlins this season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Marlins 2