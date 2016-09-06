Preview: Phillies at Marlins

The Miami Marlins are sliding rapidly in the standings and can’t find enough offense to put together another push for a National League wild card slot. The Marlins will try to avoid a fifth consecutive setback when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

Miami has lost nine of 10 to go from contender to afterthought in the NL playoff picture in less than two weeks, getting outscored 48-26 in those 10 contests. The Marlins offense is averaging 3.2 run in 22 games since Giancarlo Stanton went down with a groin injury and pushed two across in the first inning on Monday only to watch the bats fall silent over the final eight frames in a 6-2 loss. The six runs marked the most scored by Philadelphia’s major league-worst offense since a 7-6 win over Colorado on Aug. 14, and the outburst helped to end a six-game slide. All six runs scored and five of the Phillies’ eight hits on Monday came the bottom of the order as No. 7 hitter Freddy Galvis homered, No. 6 Aaron Altherr scored twice and No. 8 Peter Bourjos went 3-for-4.

TV: 7:10 p.m. CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-9, 6.21 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (3-5, 5.40)

Morgan has not won in the majors since May 10 and is 0-2 in four starts since being recalled but was solid against Washington last time out. The 26-year-old allowed two runs on three hits over 6 2/3 innings but ended up on the wrong side of a 2-1 final score. Morgan is seeing Miami for the first time this season and faced the Marlins once in his 2015 rookie campaign, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

Urena is enjoying a string of three straight solid outings and picked up the Marlins’ lone win in their last 10 games when he held the New York Mets to one run in six innings on Thursday. The Dominican Republic native yielded a total of four runs in 17 2/3 frames over his last three turns and is trying to lock up a spot in Miami’s 2017 rotation. Urena limited Philadelphia to one run in 5 2/3 innings on July 19 – his first start against the division rivals among five appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins INF Miguel Rojas (left groin strain) departed Monday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Philadelphia 1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Monday and is batting .194.

3. Miami RF Ichiro Suzuki (3,018) needs three more hits to pass Rafael Palmeiro and move into 26th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Marlins 3, Phillies 1