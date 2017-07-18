Preview: Phillies at Marlins

Giancarlo Stanton didn't successfully defend his Home Run Derby title last week, but the slugger is no stranger to testing the limits of the ball park. After recording his third multi-homer game in his last nine outings and 24th career, Stanton aims to continue flexing his muscles on Tuesday as the host Miami Marlins vie for a series victory against the major league-worst Philadelphia Phillies.

Dee Gordon, who has been linked to the Phillies in potential trade talks, had a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning of a 6-5 victory in the opener to push his hit total to 10 in six games versus Philadelphia. The Marlins have feasted on the Phillies in South Florida, erupting for 27 runs in four home games this season. Philadelphia's Nick Williams recorded his third multi-hit performance in five games on Monday, improving to 7-for-20 with two homers and eight RBIs in that stretch. Maikel Franco has enjoyed facing Miami, going 8-for-18 with one homer and five RBIs in five encounters this season and is 3-for-9 in his career versus Tuesday starter Adam Conley.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, FSN Florida

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Vince Velasquez (2-5, 5.58 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (2-3, 7.53)

Velasquez is expected to return from the disabled list to make his first start since May 30. The 25-year-old, who has been sidelined with an ailing elbow, hopes a return to health can alter his fortunes as he has surrendered 11 homers, 52 hits and 33 runs in 50 innings. Velasquez has split a pair of decisions versus Miami this season, tossing 6 1/3 strong innings in a 7-4 win on April 26 before being taken deep as part of two runs on as many hits in 1 1/3 frames of a 7-2 setback on May 30.

Conley returns from a stint with Triple-A New Orleans to make his first start since May 8. The 27-year-old, who posted a 3-3 mark with a 5.49 ERA in 12 games with the Baby Cakes, owns a 2-1 mark with a 1.47 ERA in five career starts against Philadelphia. Odubel Herrera has enjoyed success versus Conley by going 4-for-9, however the left-hander has flustered Freddy Galvis (2-for-12).

Walk-Offs

1. Miami LF Marcell Ozuna has hit safely in six straight games and 13 of his last 14 overall.

2. Phillies 2B Cesar Hernandez is just 3-for-18 with seven strikeouts against the Marlins this season.

3. Miami 1B Justin Bour is 7-for-22 with three homers and five RBIs versus Philadelphia in 2017.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Marlins 2