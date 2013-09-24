(Updated: ADDS Halladay in NOTEBOOK)

Marlins 4, Phillies 0: Nathan Eovaldi gave up only three hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings and host Miami pulled away late to claim the opener of a three-game series.

Eovaldi (4-6) struck out five and walked two while throwing 109 pitches to beat the Phillies for the first time in five career decisions. Ed Lucas and Christian Yelich each had two hits and an RBI for the Marlins, who put the game away with three runs in the eighth and recorded their 12th shutout.

Philadelphia starter Roy Halladay (4-5) walked two and retired one batter to complete the shortest outing of his career, leaving due to right arm fatigue. Jimmy Rollins registered his 33rd double for the Phillies, who have dropped five straight.

The Marlins worked four walks in the first inning and Justin Ruggiano had the last with the bases loaded off reliever Luis Garcia for a 1-0 lead. Donovan Solano’s RBI single ignited the rally in the eighth before Lucas’ run-scoring single and Yelich’s sacrifice fly capped the scoring.

Adeiny Hechavarria had two hits for Miami, which left 13 on base - six in the first three innings. Eovaldi got two outs in the eighth before walking Cesar Hernandez, and Mike Dunn came on to get the final out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Halladay, who threw only 16 pitches, said he did not feel any pain in his surgically repaired shoulder but will not pitch again this season. ... Yelich swiped second base in the seventh inning and is 9-for-9 in stolen bases since making his major-league debut on July 23. … The Phillies placed RHP Kyle Kendrick on the 15-day disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis. … Philadelphia is 5-20 in its last 25 road games.