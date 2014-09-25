Marlins 6, Phillies 4: Casey McGehee went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and doubled in a pair to cap a four-run rally in the seventh inning as Miami edged visiting Philadelphia in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Garrett Jones collected three hits and an RBI, Adeiny Hechavarria went 3-for-4 and Donovan Solano added two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Marlins. Tom Koehler (10-10) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out seven over seven innings for the victory and Steve Cishek notched his 39th save in the ninth.

Chase Utley collected two hits and two RBIs while Ben Revere had two singles and Domonic Brown knocked in a pair of runs for the Phillies. Jake Diekman (5-5) yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits and retired only one batter in the seventh inning to suffer the loss.

Hechavarria and pinch-hitter Reed Johnson set the table in the seventh with singles and one run scored on Christian Yelichs grounder that got by third baseman Cody Asche for an error. Solano followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4 before McGehee plated two more when he lined a shot down the left-field line.

Utleys RBI single opened the scoring in the first, but the Marlins answered in their half of the inning with McGehees sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single by Jones. Utley blooped a double near the left-field line to knock in a run and Brown served a two-out, two-run single to left-center to give the Phillies a 4-2 lead in the sixth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Philadelphia pitchers went 5-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored in the series. ¦ Jones double in the fourth inning gave him 32 for the season, passing injured Giancarlo Stanton (31) for the team lead. ¦ Phillies rookie RHP David Buchanan allowed two runs and scattered nine hits over the first 5 1/3 frames while recording his first career extra-base hit with a double.