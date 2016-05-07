Marlins 6, Phillies 4

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton hit a massive two-run, tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning to lead the red-hot Miami Marlins to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (16-12) have won 11 of their past 12 games, passing the Phillies (16-14) for third place in the NL East.

Stanton’s homer, off an 87 mph off-speed pitch from reliever Hector Neris, was his 10th of the season. The blast was measured at 475 feet.

Over the past 11 games, Stanton is hitting .395 with 11 walks, three doubles, seven homers and 14 RBIs. He has raised his batting average from .193 to .274.

Christian Yelich also went deep for Miami, hitting his third homer in four games.

Yelich, who is in his fourth year in the majors, had 20 career homers in 1,380 at-bats entering Tuesday. His homer on Friday gave him three homers in a 13 at-bat span.

The Phillies, who have lost three games in a row, were led by Maikel Franco, who had an RBI double and a solo homer, and Peter Bourjos, who had two hits, including a two-run double.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision. Miami’s Wei-Yin Chen allowed 11 hits and four runs in five innings. Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez allowed seven hits and four runs in six innings.

Kyle Barraclough (2-0) earned the win, and David Phelps got his second save.

Neris (0-1) took the loss.

Yelich’s homer, which followed a Martin Prado double, gave Miami a quick 2-0 lead in the first.

Velasquez almost got out of a first-and-third, nobody-out jam in the second. But with two outs, J.T. Realmuto hit a swinging bunt down the third-base line. Velasquez tried to barehand the ball but couldn‘t, giving Realmuto an RBI single. Prado followed with an RBI single to right to give Miami a 4-0 lead.

Philadelphia scored its first run in the third. Bourjos drew a five-pitch walk, advanced to second on a single by Odubel Herrera and scored on a bloop double by Franco.

Velasquez’s hustle helped the Phillies score two more runs in the fourth. With two outs and a runner on first, Velasquez beat out a grounder to shortstop Miguel Rojas on a close play. That allowed Bourjos to hit a two-run double just inside the third-base line.

The Phillies nearly tied the score later in the inning, but Rojas made a brilliant forceout, ranging deep into the hole to field a Cesar Hernandez grounder.

The Phillies tied the score in the next inning when Franco hit his opposite-field homer. It was his sixth homer of the season and his first since April 23.

NOTES: Because of health risks posed by the Zica virus and the concerns expressed by players, Major League Baseball moved the two-game Marlins-Pirates Puerto Rico series to Marlins Park on May 30-31. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour, who hadn’t played since Tuesday due to a dislocated finger, struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. ... The Phillies have won their season series against the Marlins six years in a row. ... Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos, who is 10-for-10 on save chances this year, was given the night off. He saved three straight games Tuesday through Thursday as Miami swept the Arizona Diamondbacks. ... Marlins RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right triceps) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and is nearing a return. ... Phillies 3B Maikel Franco was back in the lineup. He was benched on Thursday after his second 5-for-36 slump of the season. ... The Phillies have been shut out on Cinco de Mayo three straight years, including Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.