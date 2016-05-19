Phillies 4, Marlins 2

PHILADELPHIA -- Jeremy Hellickson settled down to throw six strong innings and Cameron Rupp knocked in two runs as the Philadelphia Phillies took the rubber game of a series with the Miami Marlins 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

The win briefly lifted the Phillies (24-17) into a tie with Washington (23-16) for first place in National League East, a half game ahead of New York (23-17). The Nationals and Mets finish their series later Wednesday evening.

Early on, it looked like Hellickson was in for a rough afternoon. After the right-hander walked the opening batter, two scorching doubles by Christian Yelich (2-3, RBI) and Marcell Ozuna (1-3, RBI) put the Marlins up 2-0 before the Phillies even got a chance to bat.

But despite giving up another hard-hit ball to open the second, Hellickson started to settle down. The 2010 American League Rookie of the Year induced a ground-ball double play and then retired the next 11 batters before Derek Dietrich started the sixth with a soft-hit single up the middle.

Another double play helped Hellickson get out of the sixth and the bullpen took it from there.

David Hernandez and Hector Neris threw a scoreless seventh and eighth, respectively, before Jeanmar Gomez came on for his major league-leading 16th save of the season.

The Phillies struck in the second, providing all the runs necessary to secure the win.

After the first three Phillies reached safely, with David Lough coming around to score on an RBI single by Andres Blanco, Marlins pitcher Tom Koehler struck out Ryan Howard and then intentionally walked Maikel Franco to get to catcher Cameron Rupp.

Rupp, who had missed the last three games with left ankle soreness suffered in a collision at the plate on Saturday night, came up with the big hit, a single to center that scored both Cesar Hernandez and Blanco and put the Phillies up 3-2.

That was all the damage allowed by Tom Koehler (2-4, 4.71 ERA), who went seven innings but took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) and five walks with four strikeouts.

Tyler Goeddel’s first career major-league home run, with one out in the eighth, provided the cherry on top for Philadelphia.

NOTES: The Phillies won three of the first five meetings between the two teams this year, taking two of three in Miami earlier this month before splitting the first two games of this series. So far this year, the Phillies are 12-8 in NL East division games. ... Miami is 10-1 when RF Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run. He has 11 this year, tied for fifth in the majors entering play Wednesday. ... The Philadelphia 76ers were awarded the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Tuesday night. Along with the Phillies’ 2016 No. 1 pick in the MLB draft, it is the first time ever two of the four major professional sports teams in Philadelphia will both draft first in the same year. ... Both teams have scheduled off days on Thursday.