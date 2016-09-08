Cashner collects first win for Marlins

MIAMI -- Andrew Cashner, acquired in a big deadline trade, finally won his first game for his new team, leading the Miami Marlins to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

The Marlins (69-71) snapped a five-game losing streak but are still just 2-10 in their past 12 games. The Phillies (62-77) failed in their try for their first sweep over the Marlins since 2005.

Cashner (5-11), who was acquired July 28 from the San Diego Padres, pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks. He struck out nine.

He entered the game 0-4 with a 5.57 ERA since joining Miami.

The Marlins got a boost from the return of first baseman Justin Bour, who made his first start since July 2 after battling an ankle injury, and right fielder Marcell Ozuna, who made his first start since last Wednesday with a wrist injury.

Ozuna had two hits and scored two runs, Bour had one hit, and teammate Martin Prado produced three RBIs as Miami won a game by more than three runs for the first time since July 30.

In addition, left fielder Ichiro Suzuki got two hits to pass another milestone. Suzuki (3,021 hits) passed Rafael Palmeiro for 26th place on the major league list.

Jeremy Hellickson (10-9) took the loss.

Hellickson got off to a rough start when he allowed Miami's second batter in the first inning, Suzuki, to line a triple to right field. Suzuki scored on a groundout by Martin Prado.

Ozuna doubled off the glove of Phillies third baseman Andres Blanco in the second and advanced on a fly ball by Bour before scoring on a sacrifice fly by J.T. Realmuto.

Cashner helped himself in the fifth, hitting a leadoff single to center. He advanced to second on Dee Gordon's bunt single and to third on Suzuki's single before scoring on Prado's sacrifice fly.

The Marlins made it 4-0 in the sixth when Ozuna advanced to second on Blanco's throwing error, took third on Bour's single and scored when the Phillies turned a double play.

Prado and Christian Yelich added RBI doubles in the seventh to close the scoring.

NOTES: LHP Braxton Garrett, Miami's first-round pick who was rested after his high school season ended, will make his Marlins debut in the instructional league, starting Sept. 17. He will be joined by RHP Tyler Kolek, Miami's first-round pick in 2014 who is recovering from elbow surgery. ... Marlins RHP David Phelps (oblique) has started soft tossing. ... The Phillies confirmed that RHP Alec Asher, who came off an 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension on Tuesday, will start Thursday at the Washington Nationals. Asher is 0-6 with a 9.31 ERA in seven starts this year. ... Miami is off until Friday, when it plays host to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Two All-Star pitchers will start as Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez squares off against Dodgers RHP Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw (back), who is just off the disabled list, hasn't pitched since June 26. He is 11-2 with a 1.79 ERA this year.