Williams, Nava pace Phillies' 20-hit attack vs. Marlins

MIAMI -- Rookie Nick Williams hit two triples to overshadow another Giancarlo Stanton home run and leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Stanton homered four times in this series, including one in each of the three first innings. Wednesday's homer, at the time he hit it, tied Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees for the major league home run lead with 30.

Christian Yelich also hit a solo homer for Miami.

Philadelphia's Daniel Nava went 4-for-5 with two RBIs to lead a season-best 20-hit attack as the Phillies (32-61) won just their third road series of the season, taking two of three from the Marlins (42-51).

Nick Pivetta (3-5) earned the win, allowing five hits, one walk and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Dan Straily (7-5) took the loss, allowing nine hits, three walks and four runs.

Straily was in trouble right away as Philadelphia scored two first-inning runs. Freddy Galvis worked a five-pitch, one-out walk and scored when Williams pulled a triple to right-center field. It was the first career triple for Williams, who scored on Maikel Franco's sacrifice fly. Williams' second triple came in the seventh inning.

Stanton's 437-foot homer to center in the bottom of the first cut Miami's deficit to 2-1.

Miami tied the score on a rally that started with Yelich's full-count, two-out walk. He advanced to second on Marcell Ozuna's single. Two wild pitches on consecutive throws by Pivetta -- one high and the next one in the dirt -- brought home Yelich.

The Phillies took a 3-2 lead in the fourth. Andrew Knapp singled, advanced to second on Pivetta's sacrifice bunt and scored on Cesar Hernandez's single to center.

Franco's single in the fifth started another rally. He moved to second on Nava's single and moved up on a groundout. Knapp's sacrifice fly gave the Phillies a 4-2 lead.

Philadelphia broke the game open with three runs in the sixth. Nava stroked a two-run single, and Odubel Herrera added an RBI double.

NOTES: Marlins 3B Derek Dietrich hurt his left knee while making a sliding, backhand catch in foul territory, crashing into a side wall in the first inning. He stayed in the game, however. ... Phillies RF Aaron Altherr (right hamstring) is reportedly more seriously hurt than it first appeared. Altherr, who has been out since July 14, was having a breakout season with an .898 OPS. ... Phillies INF/OF Howie Kendrick (hamstring) will go to Double-A Reading on Thursday to start a rehab assignment. ... Marlins SS Miguel Rojas (thumb) made his first start since landing on the disabled list on May 7. ... Miami starts a six-game road trip on Friday at the Cincinnati Reds. ... The Phillies return home for a 10-game homestand that begins Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.