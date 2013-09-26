Hechavarria drives in three as Marlins top Phils

MIAMI -- Growing up in Cuba, Adeiny Hechavarria looked up to Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins.

On Wednesday night, Hechavarria, the Miami Marlins’ 24-year-old shortstop, put on a pretty good show for Rollins, driving in all three of his team’s runs.

Rollins, meanwhile, couldn’t make the game’s key play as Miami defeated Philadelphia 3-2 at Marlins Park.

Hechavarria said he is extra motivated to play against the Phillies.

“With Rollins there, I hope he thinks that I‘m good, that I am a quality player,” Hechavarria said. “I admire him and (New York Yankees shortstop) Derek Jeter. When I play against Rollins, I feel I have to do everything right.”

The Marlins’ winning rally started with one out in the eighth when Justin Ruggiano drew a one-out walk off reliever Ethan Martin (2-5).

Ruggiano, who took third on Placido Polanco’s single, scored when Hechavarria hit a high chopper to shortstop. The Phillies were playing the infield in, and Rollins fielded the ball and fired home. However, the ball bounced off catcher Carlos Ruiz’s glove, and Rollins was charged with the error.

Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Rollins made the right decision. The play just wasn’t executed well enough.

“It was a heck of an attempt,” said Sandberg, adding that the throw was just a foot or two to the first base side of home plate. “He had no chance to turn two.”

Marlins closer Steve Cishek then came in and pitched a scoreless ninth, earning his 33rd save of the season. It was also his 28th consecutive save, breaking the club record he shared with Todd Jones (2005).

“It’s pretty amazing,” Miami manager Mike Redmond said of Cishek. “It’s a heck of a run -- a testament to how hard he’s worked.”

Chad Qualls (5-2) got the last out in the top of the eighth to earn the win.

The Phillies were shut out until the seventh, when they finally got to Marlins starter Brad Hand. With one out, Darin Ruf doubled, Kevin Frandsen singled and Freddy Galvis made it 2-1 with a run-scoring single.

After the Marlins brought in reliever A.J. Ramos, Cesar Hernandez hit a game-tying single.

Hand, who got a no-decision, allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs in 6 1/3 innings.

“I felt pretty good. I threw strikes for the most part,” Hand said. “I got behind some hitters, but I battled back. On good hitters’ counts, I just tried to stay down low. You don’t want to fall behind 2-0 (in the count), but when you do, you have to make good pitches.”

The Phillies’ Cole Hamels, making his final start of the season, also got a no-decision and was denied what would have been career win No. 100.

Hamels, who allowed five hits, two walks and two runs in six innings, finished the year with an 8-14 record, the lowest win total in his big-league career.

The Marlins opened the scoring with a two-run second inning.

Ruggiano walked, and Polanco beat out an infield single to shortstop on a hit-and-run. Hechavarria then blasted a two-run triple that one-hopped the center field wall.

All three batters had two strikes on them when they got their second-inning hits. Hechavarria had an 0-2 count on his triple as well as his game-winning chopper in the eighth.

”Cole was looking for a pitch on the corner, but it didn’t get to the corner,“ Sandberg said. ”You’re looking for a strikeout there with Cole’s stuff.

“Same way with Martin -- he had a chance to get a strikeout. Two 0-2 pitches came back to haunt us.”

NOTES: The Phillies end their season with four games in Atlanta against the Braves, who already clinched the National League East title. The Phillies have not yet decided on Saturday’s starter but otherwise will pitch, in order, RHP Tyler Cloyd, LHP Cliff Lee and RHP Zach Miner. ... The Marlins are off Thursday before they end their season by hosting the Detroit Tigers for three games. The Tigers have clinched a playoff berth, but manager Jim Leyland recently expressed his anger at having to finish the season at a National League park where his pitchers have to hit and no DH will be used. ... Marlins C Jeff Mathis sat out due to a bruised right thumb. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Koyie Hill. ... Sandberg said that rookie 3B Cody Asche is his leading contender to start the 2014 season at the hot corner. The Phillies have not had a home-grown third baseman start a season since Scott Rolen in 2002.