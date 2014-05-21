Phillies rally to defeat Marlins

MIAMI -- The Philadelphia Phillies got good news Tuesday night with their 6-5 win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

After the game, the Phillies announced news regarding left-handed starter Cliff Lee that wasn’t great ... but wasn’t awful, either, because it could have been worse.

“We’re going to go ahead and place him on the (15-day disabled list),” Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said. “The MRI revealed a grade 1/grade 2 strain in his flexor tendon. We are going to be cautious with him.”

On the field, the Phillies trailed 3-2 in the fifth when shortstop Jimmy Rollins hit a two-run homer. Philadelphia added two runs in the sixth on a two-out, bases-loaded single past third base by pinch-hitter John Mayberry Jr.

“(Mayberry) has been swinging a pretty good bat for the past four or five games,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He came up big.”

Miami scored an unearned run in the eighth to make it 6-4. Third baseman Cody Asche dropped a foul pop by catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who then hit a run-scoring single. But the Marlins failed to add on in the inning, despite having runners on first and third and no outs against reliever Mike Adams.

Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon allowed a two-out run-scoring single to first baseman Garrett Jones in the ninth but still earned his 12th save of the season. Papelbon stranded runners on first and third, getting Saltalamacchia to fly out to center to end the game.

Both teams are battling for position in the National League East. The Phillies improved to 20-22, and the Marlins are 23-23 after a rare home loss. Miami is now 17-6 at Marlins Park, which is still the most home wins by any team in the majors.

Right-hander A.J. Burnett (3-3), who pitched for the Marlins from 1999 to 2005, earned the win, battling through five innings, allowing three runs.

“I‘m tired of hearing the word ‘battle’,” Burnett told reporters. “It’s the truth, so you have to say it. But that’s the way it’s been the past couple starts, battles. I’ve been able to make a pitch here or there to minimize damage.”

Rookie right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (1-1), making his home debut for the Marlins, took the loss in just his second big-league game. He allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“If I could take back one pitch,” DeSclafani said, “it would be the one (for a homer) to Rollins. That hurt me. The team gave me the lead, and I needed to put up zeroes after that.”

Marlins manager Mike Redmond was ejected in the bottom of the sixth after questioning a called strike-three against his shortstop, Adeiny Hechavarria.

“It’s unfortunate,” Redmond said of his first ejection of the season. “I had to be patient, but I couldn’t watch anymore.”

Rollins’ sixth home run of the season followed a fifth-inning double by Burnett, a good-hitting pitcher who improved his average to .278. He has five hits this season, one more than he had all of last year when he batted .068.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the first inning. Rollins led off with a single, stole second and came home on first baseman Ryan Howard’s double. Second baseman Chase Utley, who walked ahead of Howard, advanced to third and scored on right fielder Marlon Byrd’s groundout.

Miami tied the score 2-2 in the bottom of the first on a rally that started with one out when second baseman Derek Dietrich was hit by a pitch and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton walked.

Third baseman Casey McGehee hit a run-scoring single, and after the Marlins loaded the bases, center fielder Marcell Ozuna drew an RBI walk on an errant 3-2 pitch.

In the third, Stanton walked for the second consecutive time, and he again made the Phillies pay for not throwing him enough strikes, scoring on Jones’ double down the right-field line for a 3-2 Miami advantage.

The Marlins appeared ready to add to their lead in the fourth. With two outs and left fielder Christian Yelich at second after a walk and a steal, Dietrich blasted a long fly ball to center.

Phillies center fielder Tony Gwynn Jr. ran back a long way, catching the ball over his shoulder a split second before he hit the wall 419 feet from home plate.

NOTES: Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez met with the media before Tuesday’s game, saying he would fly to Los Angeles next week to have the cast removed from his surgically repaired throwing arm. The timetable for his recovery from Tommy John surgery is 12-to-18 months. ... The on-again, off-again rehab of Marlins 2B Rafael Furcal (groin, hamstring injuries) is back on at Class A Jupiter. However, the Marlins admit his return to the big leagues is not imminent. ... The three-game series continues Wednesday in a battle of right-handers, Philadelphia’s Kyle Kendrick and Miami’s Nate Eovaldi.