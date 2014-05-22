Yelich gets walk-off hit, Marlins beat Phillies

MIAMI -- Christian Yelich hadn’t had a walk-off hit since Class A ball in the minor leagues.

He has one in the majors now.

“You know you are going to get beat up a little bit,” Yelich, the Miami Marlins left fielder, said of the post-hit greeting he got from his celebrating teammates. “I got horse-collared, but it’s all right. I’ll take it. (Getting the walk-off hit) is an awesome feeling.”

It was Yelich’s two-out, bases-loaded, single in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave Miami a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon at Marlins Park.

The hit came off reliever Jake Diekman (2-2), who gave up four singles in the ninth. Yelich was 0-for-4 for the day before his hit, and he was facing a pitcher who had a streak of 10 2/3 scoreless innings.

“He’s nasty,” Yelich said of Diekman. “He’s a lefty who throws 97, 99 (mph). You can’t really do too much against guys like that. You may only get one or two pitches to do something with, so I tried to keep it simple.”

Miami closer Steve Cishek (4-1) got the win after pitching one scoreless inning.

The Marlins (25-23) took two out of three in the series against their National League East rivals. The Phillies are 20-24.

Miami is now 19-6 at home, the best such record in the majors and the best start in their stadium in franchise history.

Marlins starter Henderson Alvarez pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits -- all singles -- and one walk. But he got a no-decision when his bullpen could not hold a 3-0 lead.

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins led off the Phillies’ eighth with a walk against reliever A.J. Ramos and advanced to third when second baseman Chase Utley hit a double off the wall in right field.

Rollins scored on first baseman Ryan Howard’s sacrifice fly, and the Phillies tied the score 3-3 on right fielder Marlon Byrd’s two-run homer to center. Other than the walk, all the damage in the inning was done off Marlins reliever Mike Dunn.

“We gave up the lead, faced some adversity, but I‘m proud of the way our guys battled,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “Our guys were shocked (when the Phillies tied it), but our intensity was still there.”

The Marlins had taken a 3-0 lead in the seventh when center fielder Marcell Ozuna slugged his second homer in two games.

Ozuna, who hit a grand slam on Wednesday and now has eight homers for the season, hit an 0-2 pitch over the fence in left-center, also scoring first baseman Jeff Baker, who had singled.

The homer came off Phillies starter Cole Hamels, who also got a no-decision after allowing three runs in seven innings.

“We were burned by 0-2 pitch,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “(Hamels) threw a fastball to a fastball hitter.”

Miami snapped a scoreless pitchers’ duel in the sixth when second baseman Ed Lucas hit a two-out double and scored on right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s opposite-field run-scoring single.

“That was a mistake to Stanton,” Sandberg said. “The scouting report says don’t let him beat you. There was talk about walking him, but we had a veteran pitcher (Hamels) with command. Let’s see if (Stanton) gets himself out (by swinging at pitches outside the strike zone).”

In the third, Rollins singled to move past Richie Ashburn into second place on the franchise all-time hit list. Rollins trails Mike Schmidt by 17 hits for the top spot.

NOTES: Phillies CF Ben Revere (stomach virus) was back in the lineup Thursday after a five-day absence. ... The Marlins promoted RHP Chris Hatcher from Triple-A. He replaces RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who was sent down after Wednesday’s game. LHP Randy Wolf will take DeSclafani’s spot in the rotation, starting Sunday, and Hatcher will be used out of the bullpen. ... Marlins 2B Rafael Furcal (groin, hamstring) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, retroactive to March 21. ... Marlins C Jarrod Saltalamacchia had a regularly scheduled day off on Thursday. However, he tweaked his left ankle while running the bases on Wednesday and is day-to-day. ... After nine days off, including three rain-outs, in the first seven weeks of the season, the Phillies are in the midst of a stretch of 41 games in 41 days. That includes one doubleheader. ... The Marlins entered Thursday leading the majors with 53 infield hits. ... Up next, the Phillies return home for Friday’s game against the Dodgers. The Phillies will start RHP Roberto Hernandez while the Dodgers will go with LHP Clayton Kershaw. ... The Marlins will play host to the Brewers on Friday in the start of a three-game series. Miami will start RHP Tom Koehler while the Brewers will go with RHP Willy Peralta.