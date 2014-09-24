Alvarez, Marlins shut out Phillies

MIAMI -- Henderson Alvarez doesn’t necessarily have swing-and-miss stuff. Philadelphia Phillies batters came up empty on swings just five times against him Tuesday night.

However, Alvarez, a first-time All-Star this year for the Miami Marlins, started 18 of the 29 batters he faced with strikes and walked just one.

The right-hander allowed more fly balls than grounders -- 16 to five -- but only one extra-base hit, and even that was more of a surprise since it came off the bat of the opposing pitcher, Cole Hamels.

In the end, Alvarez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings as Miami defeated Philadelphia 2-0 at Marlins Park, snapping a four-game losing streak.

“He got a lot of contact early in the count,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of Alvarez. “We’ve seen him when he gets (rolling), he gets quick outs, and that’s what he did.”

Alvarez (12-6) allowed just five hits, struck out two and lowered his ERA to 2.70.

Philadelphia got just one runner to third on Alvarez. That happened in the second inning, when the Phillies put runners on the corners with two outs. Alvarez struck out Hamels looking to end the threat.

Alvarez was replaced in the eighth after he allowed a two-out walk to catcher Carlos Ruiz on a 10-pitch plate appearance that featured four foul balls. Mike Dunn got the final out to end the inning.

Marlins closer Steve Cishek pitched the ninth to earn his 38th save, extending his career high. He completed the Marlins’ 16th shutout of the season, which is fourth best in the majors.

Alvarez said he appreciates his bullpen, which has the best ERA in the majors since the All-Star break at 2.49.

Still, he said he expected more of himself.

“I wanted to finish the game,” Alvarez said in Spanish, “but Ruiz fouled a lot of pitches off of me and drove up my pitch count (to 97).”

Hamels (9-8) pitched well in defeat. He went seven innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and two runs. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 21 consecutive road starts. Among active major league starters, he has the second-best career road ERA (3.27), trailing only the 3.12 mark of Seattle’s Felix Hernandez.

It was the 14th time this season that Hamels pitched at least seven innings while permitting two or fewer runs.

“I strive to finish what I start,” Hamels said. “But pitching against other elite pitchers (such as Alvarez), it’s a matter of who gives up the least amount or one more than the other.”

Miami (75-81) kept alive its slim hope of finishing the season at .500. The Marlins would have to win their final six games, including the next two against the Phillies (71-86).

Miami opened the scoring in the fourth inning. First baseman Jeff Baker hit a one-out single, advanced to second on a hit by catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia and scored on a soft liner to center by right fielder Ed Lucas.

The Marlins stretched their lead to 2-0 in the fifth. Left fielder Christian Yelich hit a leadoff double to left, advanced on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Donovan Solano and scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Casey McGehee.

”I thought I made good pitches,“ Hamels said. ”They were at least the pitches I wanted to throw -- I just missed by a hair. I know how to get these guys out; I’ve faced them so many times.

“But they are tough hitters, and they are going to battle. If you barely miss, they are going to hit it to a hole.”

Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg praised Hamels’ performance.

“It’s almost like he had to be perfect,” Sandberg said, referring to his team’s lack of offense, “but he continues to keep us in games.”

NOTES: Among players younger than 23, Marlins LF Christian Yelich, 22, entered Tuesday leading the majors in runs, hits and steals. ... CF Marcell Ozuna, who has played 153 of the Marlins’ 156 games, is out with an ankle injury. Rookie Enrique Hernandez got the start and went 0-for-2 with a walk. ... Phillies INF Freddy Galvis started at shortstop in place of Jimmy Rollins (hamstring). Galvis, who also plays second and third base, started 49 games last year and 26 this season. ... Phillies 1B Ryan Howard and RF Marlon Byrd are the first teammates in major league history to each strike out more than 180 times in the same season. ... The Marlins conclude their home schedule with two games against the Phillies. The Marlins will start LHP Brad Hand on Wednesday and RHP Tom Koehler on Thursday. Philadelphia will start RHPs Kyle Kendrick and then RHP David Buchanan.