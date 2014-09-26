Marlins top Phillies, who will finish last in East

MIAMI -- And on the seventh try, Tom Koehler finally got his 10th win of the season -- even if things didn’t go exactly as planned for the Miami Marlins right-hander.

Casey McGehee hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, capping a four-run rally and leading Miami to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday at Marlins Park.

It was McGehee’s 14th game-winning RBI, a team high.

“I wish I could have had more of them,” McGehee said, “but it was a good way to end the home season at least.”

With the win, the Marlins (76-82) clinched at least fourth place in the National League East. They finished last each of the previous three years.

Miami finished with a winning record at home for the first time in the three-year history of Marlins Park. The 43-39 home record is the Marlins’ best since 2009.

“Our future is bright,” McGehee said. “We took a lot of positive steps this year. I think the expectations should be high next year, and I‘m looking forward to that.”

Meanwhile, the Phillies (72-87) are the division’s new last-place team.

Koehler (10-10) allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs in seven innings. He failed in his six previous tries at getting his 10th win.

It wasn’t his best start of the season, and he left the mound in the middle of the seventh trailing 4-2 before the Marlins rallied.

Although Koehler did not pitch as well as he wanted, the win made it better, and he was all smiles after the game.

“When I found out I was pitching the home finale, I said, ‘All right, I‘m going to back up ‘Hendu’ and pitch two no-hitters in a row,” Koehler joked, referring to teammate Henderson Alvarez pitching a no-hitter in last year’s final game at Marlins Park. “And then the first guy got a hit, and I said, ‘You just ruined my plan.'”

Koehler was helped by good relief pitching. Mike Dunn, who tied a career high with his 75th appearance of the year, pitched a scoreless eighth. Steve Cishek did the same in the ninth for his 39th save.

Marlins hitters, who did not do much against Phillies starter David Buchanan -- two runs in 5 1/3 innings -- got to left-handed reliever Jake Diekman (5-5) in the seventh.

Diekman recorded just one out and gave up five hits and four runs. One of the runs was unearned because of an error by third baseman Cody Asche.

“As of late, his control hasn’t been as sharp,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Diekman. “He’s gotten behind in the count and left some balls up, and the result has been some hits to right-handed batters.”

In the seventh, Miami second baseman Donovan Solano tied the score 4-4 with an RBI single to right field, setting the stage for McGehee. Solano and McGehee each hit 2-2 pitches.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the first inning. Center fielder Ben Revere hit an infield single to the hole at shortstop, stole his 48th base of the season and scored on a single by second baseman Chase Utley.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first. After singles by left fielder Christian Yelich and Solano, McGehee hit a sacrifice fly. First baseman Garrett Jones capped the rally with an RBI single.

Philadelphia grabbed a 4-2 lead in the sixth. Buchanan lined a double off the wall in left field, advanced to third on a Revere single and scored on a bloop double by Utley. Left fielder Domonic Brown capped the inning with a two-run single.

Buchanan ended his rookie year with a 6-8 record and a 3.75 ERA.

“I‘m very grateful and blessed to be here,” Buchanan said. “Tonight, I can lay my head down and say that I finished the year as a big-leaguer, and I‘m healthy. It was a great experience.”

NOTES: Marlins rookie LHP Andrew Heaney, who went 0-3 with a 6.53 ERA in four starts earlier this season before he was sent back to the minors, will get another chance in the rotation Friday in Washington. Heaney, the Marlins’ top prospect, will pitch the second game of the doubleheader against the Nationals. ... Marlins RHP Anthony DeSclafani is eligible to return from a three-game suspension Friday. He was suspended by Major League Baseball for hitting Milwaukee Brewers CF Carlos Gomez with a pitch, an incident that viewed as retaliation for the Brewers beaning Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton. ... Phillies rookie RHP Ken Giles, 24, is averaging 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings and is limiting batters to a .162 batting average. ... The Phillies will close their season with three games against the visiting Atlanta Braves.