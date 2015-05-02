Ozuna leads Marlins’ win over Phillies

MIAMI -- Marcell Ozuna does not have a home run yet this season after hitting 23 last year.

But you won’t hear the Miami Marlins complaining about their center fielder -- at least not now.

Ozuna hit a walk-off RBI double in the ninth inning to lead Miami past the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 at Marlins Park on Friday night.

Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk. Ozuna, who went 4-for-4 with three doubles, then hit a drive to left, and Stanton slid home ahead of the attempted tag by Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz. The call survived a video review.

“I just tried to put the ball in play, and I was ready for any pitch,” said Ozuna, who raised his batting average to .315. “I was yelling, ‘Go, go, go’ for (Stanton to score).”

As for Ozuna’s lack of homers, Marlins manager Mike Redmond said he is not concerned.

“He will hit his homers,” Redmond said. “The worst thing he can do is go out there and try to hit homers. We talk to him about that all the time. ... But I felt confident with him at the plate right there.”

The Marlins (11-12) have won eight of their past nine games and are close to being over .500 for the first time this season.

“We believed we were going to win that game tonight,” Redmond said. “We had several opportunities (to score more runs), but we couldn’t get that big hit (until Ozuna).”

Philadelphia (8-16) has lost four games in a row.

Reliever Steve Cishek (1-1) earned the win.

Phillies reliever Ken Giles (1-1) took the loss when he gave up an earned run for the first time this season.

Miami opened the scoring in the second. Ozuna doubled, advanced on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The Phillies took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on a three-run homer to right by second baseman Chase Utley, who started the day hitting just .114. Utley pulled the first pitch he saw -- an inside fastball -- for his third homer of the season.

Marlins starter Tom Koehler said he tried to go down and away on Utley.

“I missed down and in,” Koehler said, “and (Utley) did what he’s been doing for a long time.”

It was Utley’s only hit of the night -- he is still hitting only .122 -- but Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg is hoping it’s the start of something positive.

“It was good to see that early -- Chase popping one out of the park,” Sandberg said.

Miami tied the score with two runs in the fifth on a run-scoring single by third baseman Martin Prado and an RBI double by Stanton.

The Marlins had the bases loaded with one out in that inning, but Phillies starter Jerome Williams escaped further damage by striking out first baseman Michael Morse and retiring Realmuto on a groundout.

Williams and Koehler both escaped with no decisions.

Koehler, though, was involved in a significant play in the fourth inning after Utley’s homer. With Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard at third and two outs, Koehler threw high, over the head of Realmuto, who retrieved the ball and flipped to Koehler.

Howard slid into the plate but was called out. A video review confirmed the call, but Howard did not agree.

“I pulled my hand back ... I didn’t feel anything,” Howard said of the tag play. “That’s why I gave a look of surprise. If I would have felt it, I would have said: ‘I‘m out.’ That’s a tough one.”

Koehler said he knows he tagged Howard.

”But I‘m not exactly sure where,“ Koehler said. ”I mean, I knew I got one hand. I don’t know where the other one was.

“That play is something we work on a lot in spring training, but I don’t know that I’ve actually done it in a game. I just ran as hard as I could and hoped I could get there (before Howard). It was one of those plays that was hard to overturn. Either way they would have called it would have been tough.”

NOTES: Phillies LHP Cole Hamels is set to pitch Saturday against Marlins RHP Dan Haren. But trade rumors regarding Hamels, 31, continue to circulate as the rebuilding Phillies are looking to get prospects in return. The Phillies have sent scouts to watch Boston Red Sox Class A OF Manuel Margot, 20. ... The Phillies are 2-5 in series this season. The Marlins are 4-3. ... The Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who was designated for assignment by Miami last week. The Marlins are expected to pick up a large part of the $14 million left on his contract in any deal. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) is set to return May 17.