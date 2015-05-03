Gordon, Marlins shut out Phillies

MIAMI -- The Philadelphia Phillies could not get Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon out Saturday.

Join the club.

Gordon continued his torrid hitting by going 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored to lead Miami to a 7-0 win over the Phillies at Marlins Park.

Third baseman Martin Prado slugged a three-run homer to finish with four RBIs, and three pitchers combined on a shutout while Gordon continued to impress.

“He attracts a lot of attention, trying to hold him (on first base), and he was on all five times,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Gordon, who leads the majors with a .440 batting average.

“Stealing bases, getting in scoring position -- he’s a big threat. We tried to mix it up (with our pitches, but Gordon) is using the whole field. He choked up on the bat and was able to handle both sides of the plate. He’s hot.”

Gordon, 27, was acquired in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Marlins expected big things after he stole 64 bases last season. But no one expected this, especially since his career batting average is .283.

Right-hander Dan Haren (3-1), who earned the win after allowing four hits and no walks in six innings, said he and his teammates have a simple approach to Gordon.

“No one is really talking to him or giving him anything -- we just want him to keep doing whatever he is doing,” said Haren, who retired the Phillies in order in three of his six innings.

“We just want him to stay in that zone. He is making hard contact. He gets a lot of hits because of his speed. Obviously, he is going to slow down at some point. We will just ride him while he is hot.”

Haren combined with relievers Nick Masset (two innings) and Sam Dyson (one inning) to complete the shutout.

Miami’s bullpen has pitched seven scoreless innings in this series, but this game was virtually over by the time the relievers replaced Haren.

Sandberg said Haren got his hitters out without throwing hard.

“He’s a crafty right-hander, and he was able to change speeds from 83 to 86 (mph). It was remarkable,” Sandberg said. “We must have had 12 to 15 fly-ball outs either in on the hands or off the end of the bat. Those were easy outs.”

That’s the way it has been going lately for the Marlins (12-12), who have won nine of their past 10 games and will try to sweep the Phillies (8-17) on Sunday.

With a win, the Marlins -- who have won four series in a row -- would go over .500 for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia, which is in last place in the National League East, has lost five games in a row.

Phillies left-hander Cole Hamels (1-3) took the loss, allowing 10 hits, three walks and six runs in six innings. Hamels, whose name has been floated in trade rumors all season, saw his ERA soar to 4.14.

The Marlins, who did not score in the first inning despite having runners on the corners with no outs and the bases loaded with one out, broke through in the second.

That’s when Prado hit his second homer of the season, on a 3-1 pitch. Scoring ahead of Prado were shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and Gordon, who was thrown out at the plate during the fruitless first inning.

Hamels tried to get the pitch in on Prado’s hands, but it tailed out over the plate, and he pulled it to left.

Prado, though, said Gordon deserved part of the credit.

“It’s good to have a speedy guy like (Gordon) ahead of me,” Prado said. “I see more fastballs. (Gordon) is setting everybody up.”

Miami made it 4-0 in the third on consecutive one-out doubles by first baseman Jeff Baker and catcher J.T. Realmuto.

The Marlins added single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to put the game away.

“We’ve gotten ourselves back to .500 after digging a big hole,” Haren said of the 3-11 start that had manager Mike Redmond’s name on hot seat in terms of a potential firing.

“Obviously, we hear things from outside. We felt bad that ‘Red’ was getting blamed when it was us out there not performing. I‘m happy we turned it around for him. We just have to keep playing good ball.”

NOTES: Miami rested 1B Michael Morse, giving Jeff Baker his first start of the season. ... Marlins RHP Mat Latos (hamstring injury) said he is still on track to make his scheduled start on Tuesday. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich (strained lower back) is set to play a minor-league rehab game Sunday. ... The intentional walk given to Marlins 2B Dee Gordon on Friday was just the third of his career. ... The Phillies are last in the league in scoring. ... Phillies 2B Chase Utley’s .114 batting average in April was his worst for any month in his 13-year career. But he got three hits in his first seven at-bats this season (.429) when swinging at the first pitch. That included Friday’s three-run homer that gave him 900 RBIs.