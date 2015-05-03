Howard helps Phillies end Marlins’ winning streak

MIAMI -- Dee Gordon was rested, Ryan Howard was furious, and Severino Gonzalez was vindicated.

Those were some of the factors in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Marlins Park.

Gordon, the Marlins second baseman who leads the majors with a .440 batting average, was held out of the lineup for the first time this season.

“That was good to see,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He was on base nine times in 10 (plate appearances in the first two games).”

Marlins manager Mike Redmond said it was a “tough” decision to sit Gordon. But he also said he had no regrets.

”He’s in just his second full season in the big leagues,“ Redmond said. ”He played 148 games last season, and he hadn’t had a day off (this season).You have to make sure you keep these guys strong through the course of the season.

“I’d love to say we could play the same nine guys for 162 games, but that’s not possible.”

Miami (12-13) had its four-game winning streak broken and failed in its chance to climb over .500 for the first time this season. Still, the Marlins had a successful homestand at 7-2.

Howard, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound first baseman, hit a rare triple to help the Phillies (9-17) snap a five-game losing streak.

Philadelphia trailed 2-1 until the sixth, when Marlins starting pitcher Jarred Cosart (1-2) hit left fielder Darin Ruf with a pitch to lead off the inning.

Howard tied the score when he hit just his second triple in the past two years and his first of the season. Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna took a bad route to the ball, and it skipped past him. Howard then scored on a single by right fielder Grady Sizemore.

All three of those Phillies players -- Ruf, Howard and Sizemore -- are batting under .200.

“I think there was a little bit of anger behind them,” Sandberg said of the swings by Howard, who had struck out swinging his first two times up. “He was a little frustrated, and I think he turned it up a notch his last two times up.”

Ruf and Howard hit run-scoring singles in the seventh, stretching the Phillies’ lead to 5-2. Only one of those two runs was earned, however, due to an error by Marlins second baseman Donovan Solano, his second of the game.

The Phillies made it 6-2 in the eighth on a run-scoring single by center fielder Odubel Herrera.

Gonzalez (1-1), the Phillies starter who entered the game with a 23.63 ERA after getting hit hard in his big-league debut against the Cardinals on April 28, got his first victory. He allowed five hits and two runs, lowering his ERA to 10.57.

“Severino did fine with his five innings,” said Sandberg, who would not commit to Gonzalez making his next start with the Phillies. “He mixed in some quality changeups and curve balls, which made a difference with his fastball.”

Miami opened the scoring in the first when left fielder Ichiro Suzuki walked on a 3-2 pitch, stole second and third and scored on right fielder Giancarlo Stanton’s sacrifice fly. Those were Suzuki’s first steals of the season.

Philadelphia tied the score 1-1 in the sixth when shortstop Cesar Hernandez scored from second on a single by center fielder Ben Revere. Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria tried to backhand the ball, but couldn’t come up with the play.

The Marlins took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Solano reached on an infield single and scored on a double to left by his brother, Jhonatan Solano.

“I was happy,” Jhonatan Solano said of his RBI. “It’s a dream playing with my brother. My wife is here. His wife is here. Our parents are watching from Colombia. Everybody (in the family) is happy.”

NOTES: Marlins 2B Dee Gordon, who leads the majors with a .440 batting average, earned his first rest of the season. LF Ichiro Suzuki replaced him as the leadoff batter, and Donovan Solano replaced him at 2B. ... Marlins rookie C J.T. Realmuto was rested, and Jhonatan Solano started in his place. That meant that brothers (the Solanos) started a game together for the first time in Marlins history. ... Marlins LF Christian Yelich (back) expects to return on Thursday but will do a rehab stint in the minors first. ... Phillies CF Odubel Herrera was rested for the first time since the opening week. The Phillies moved Ben Revere from LF to CF, started Darin Ruf in LF and started Cesar Hernandez in place of Freddy Galvis at SS.... The Phillies conclude their 10-game road trip with games at Atlanta on Monday through Wednesday. ... Miami embarks on a 10-game trip starting Monday with three in Washington followed by four in San Francisco and three at Los Angeles.