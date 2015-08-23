Phillies turn on the power late vs. Marlins

MIAMI -- Darnell Sweeney’s first big-league hit was a homer, and it came in his hometown.

If that’s not enough drama, consider that at the time of his homer, his last-place Philadelphia Phillies had not scored, had no one on base and were four outs way from losing yet again.

Then came Sweeney, hitting the first pitch he saw and sparking the Phillies to a 4-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night at Marlins Park.

“I was just trying to be a little sparkplug in the lineup,” said Sweeney, who played locally at American High School. “It was a great feeling to do it in front of my parents, my brothers and sisters. It’s a great dream.”

Sweeney said Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, a player he works out with in the offseason, jokingly offered to retrieve the home run ball for him as a keepsake -- but at a steep price.

“He was trying to auction the ball, make me pay to get my ball back,” Sweeney said. “He’s a character.”

The asking price was $5,000. Sweeney refused, but the ball was in his locker room waiting for him at game’s end.

After Sweeney’s heroics, the Phillies tied the score in the eighth inning and won it on consecutive ninth-inning homers by left fielder Aaron Altherr and first baseman Darin Ruf.

It was the first time all season the Phillies have hit back-to-back homers.

The Phillies (49-74) have the worst record in the majors but are just one game behind the Marlins (50-73) in the National League East.

Marlins closer A.J. Ramos (1-4), who gave up the two homers in the ninth, took the loss.

Phillies reliever Elvis Araujo (2-1) faced just one batter and got the victory. Ken Giles picked up his ninth save with a clean ninth inning.

Miami opened the scoring in the third inning. After Miami loaded the bases with two outs, left fielder Derek Dietrich selected the first pitch and hit a two-run double halfway up the wall in left. He likely would have gotten three RBIs on the play except for the fact that slow-footed first baseman Justin Bour was held up at third.

The Phillies tied the score with a two-out, two-run rally in the eighth. Sweeney, acting as a pinch hitter, hit his homer to left-center.

Ironically, Sweeney, who was 0-for-2 in the majors before that at-bat, was the Marlins’ 41st-round pick in 2009, passing up their offer to play for the University of Central Florida.

Marlins rookie Justin Nicolino, who had been pitching a shutout until that point, was apparently rattled by Sweeney’s blast. Nicolino gave up a single to the next batter, second baseman Cesar Hernandez, and was removed.

Miami reliever Bryan Morris entered and allowed a tying double on a 1-2 pitch to third baseman Andres Blanco.

”You wouldn’t think it would be that hard to get one out,“ Morris said. ”But sometimes it turns out to be crucial.

“I had (Blanco) where I wanted him -- I had an advantage in the count, but I didn’t execute. ... I think if I do my job there, the game turns out differently.”

Nicolino, who pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings in just his fifth major-league start, got a no-decision, allowing five hits, one walk and two runs.

“Nico pitched a tremendous game,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “It’s a frustrating loss.”

Phillies veteran right-hander Aaron Harang, who appeared headed for his 15th loss of the season before Sweeney’s homer got things started, escaped with a no-decision.

Harang pitched well, allowing just two hits, four walks and two runs in seven innings.

“He has a bulldog mentality,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

Mackanin, besides making the usual post-game comments, also had an announcement of particular interest to Sweeney: The rookie will be making his first major-league start Sunday against the Marlins, playing center field.

“From both sides of the plate, we like his swing,” Mackanin said. “That’s one of the reasons we got him in (this week’s Chase Utley) trade. He’s athletic, he can run, and he has power. He crushed that (home run) ball.”

NOTES: Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) pitched a rehab game on Saturday, tossing 60 pitches and topping out at 95 mph. Marlins manager Dan Jennings said Cosart probably needs two more rehab starts before he is ready to return. ... Marlins OF Cole Gillespie, who sprained his left wrist while attempting a diving catch on Friday, took batting practice and will not miss time. ... Marlins RHP Carter Capps will throw his second bullpen session on Sunday and then progress toward a rehab stint. Jennings said Capps is about a week away from returning. ... RHP Jerad Eickhoff on Friday became the first Phillies starting pitcher ever to have multiple RBIs in his major league debut. He also became the first Phillies pitcher since Dave Downs in 1972 to win his major league debut while also getting at least one RBI. ... Phillies 1B Ryan Howard on Friday had his first three-double game since 2008. Howard also moved past Del Ennis for second place on the Phillies’ list for career RBIs.