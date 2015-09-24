Gordon, Marlins speed past Phillies in 11th inning

MIAMI -- Dan Jennings marvels at the abilities of speedy second baseman Dee Gordon.

“It seems like every night he does something to help,” the Miami Marlins manager said of Gordon, who is batting .332. “There’s always a chance to see something really exciting out of him.”

Gordon brought plenty of excitement Wednesday, getting three hits, including a two-out double in the 11th inning that led Miami to a 4-3, walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park.

Shortstop Miguel Rojas, who ended a nine-pitch at-bat by hitting a two-out single to start the rally, scored the winning run from second base.

Phillies reliever Jerome Williams (4-12) took the loss.

The game had no effect on the playoff races as Miami (65-87) and Philadelphia (57-95) are well out of the running in the National League.

Rookie left-hander Adam Conley, who earlier in the day was named the Marlins’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year after posting a 9-3 record and a 2.52 ERA at Triple-A New Orleans, was brilliant early, striking out two batters in each of his first two innings.

He wound up lasting six innings and allowing three hits, one walk and one run. He was perfect through his first four innings and finished with a career-high eight strikeouts.

Conley said he is becoming more aggressive on the mound, in part because of the improvement of his third pitch, a hard-breaking slider.

“The biggest change for me from my earlier starts is that even when I was throwing strikes, that mentality wasn’t in an attack mode,” Conley said. “My slider, for the first time ever, I feel like I have the freedom to just step on it and throw it as hard as I want.”

Phillies right-hander David Buchanan, winless since July 31, escaped with a no-decision, allowing seven hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis hit a two-out, two-strike single in the top of the 10th inning to give Philadelphia 3-2 lead.

The Marlins tied the score 3-3 in the bottom of the 10th when the Phillies failed to execute defensively on two consecutive bunts. On the second bunt, catcher Carlos Ruiz threw the ball into left field, allowing Ichiro Suzuki to score.

Phillies reliever Ken Giles blew the save chance. He had converted 13 consecutive save opportunities before Wednesday.

“It would have been nice to win,” Giles said, “but I‘m not going to expect myself to be perfect or my teammates to be perfect.”

Added Phillies manager Pete Mackanin: “I‘m thinking about spring training next year, and the theme for camp will be defense and baserunning. You don’t want to lose games due to bad defense. That’s a perfect example tonight.”

Miami opened the scoring with an unearned run in the second inning. Right fielder Marcell Ozuna led off with a single and came around to score after Phillies second baseman Darnell Sweeney’s low throw to Galvis botched what should have been a double-play grounder.

The Marlins made it 2-0 in the fourth on first baseman Justin Bour’s 19th homer of the season. Bour, who started the day fourth in the majors in home runs by a rookie this season, hit the first pitch of the inning, keeping his shot just inside the right field foul pole.

Phillies first baseman Darin Ruf singled on the first pitch of the fifth inning, snapping Conley’s perfect start to the game. The Phillies loaded the bases with no outs, but Conley allowed just one run after getting Ruiz to ground into a double play.

The Phillies tied the score in the eighth. Pinch hitter Erik Kratz hit a one-out double off reliever Mike Dunn to start the rally. Kratz came around to score on a two-out wild pitch by Dunn. Kratz was originally called out, but the call was justifiably reversed on video review.

NOTES: Phillies RHP Aaron Nola, 22, will start Saturday at the Washington Nationals. He has pitched 182 innings this year -- which is a heavy workload for a youngster -- including 72 2/3 innings in the majors. ... Phillies president Andy MacPhail hopes to have a new general manager hired by late October. He also said the Phillies need to be active in improving their roster this offseason. ... The Marlins hope SS Adeiny Hechavarria (hamstring) can return to the lineup Thursday. He has been out since Sept. 2. ... Marlins 3B Martin Prado (wrist) missed his fifth game in a row. ... Miami RHP Carter Capps will throw a simulated game later this week. He has been out since Aug. 3 due to a right elbow strain. ... OF Stone Garrett was selected the Marlins’ Minor League Player of the Year. He hit .297 for short-season Class A Batavia, leading the New York-Penn League in homers (11), RBIs (46) and OPS (.993).