Marlins squeak past Phillies, 1-0

MIAMI -- Here is what happens when two bad-luck pitchers face each other: Neither one wins even though both pitch well.

Miami Marlins right-hander Jarred Cosart threw four scoreless innings but got a no-decision when he was injured again.

Philadelphia Phillies right-handed rookie Alec Asher, trying for his first major league win and pitching in his home state for the first time, allowed just one run in seven innings.

But that one run -- on a seventh-inning triple by catcher J.T. Realmuto -- was enough to lead Miami to a 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Thursday night at Marlins Park.

Cosart sustained a left forearm contusion and is day-to-day. He was struck by a line drive off the bat of Phillies third baseman Cody Asche. Cosart experienced swelling on his forearm.

“(Team trainers) said if the ball would have hit me a little bit to the left, it would have shattered whatever that bone is,” said Cosart, a 13-game winner last year who is just 2-4 this season after spending more than three months on the disabled list due to an inner-ear disorder. “I moved a little bit, but it was smoked pretty good.”

Realmuto is smoking triples with some regularity. He has seven this year, which leads all major league catchers. Realmuto also set a franchise record for triples by a catcher in a season, topping the previous mark of six, held by Benito Santiago.

Marlins third baseman Derek Dietrich started the winning rally with a one-out infield single in the seventh, snapping a streak of nine consecutive batters retired by Asher.

Realmuto followed on the next pitch with an inside-out swing, driving the ball to right-center field, where it reached the wall on a bounce.

“We didn’t have many hits,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “But we got the right hits.”

Realmuto then tried to score from third on a fly ball to right field by shortstop Miguel Rojas. Brian Bogusevic’s strong throw cut down Realmuto on a close play at the plate.

Asher fell to 0-5 despite pitching brilliantly. He allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out four. Entering the seventh, he had allowed just one single and the one walk.

He lowered his ERA from 9.78 to 7.52, and he also got the first two hits of his big-league career, a single and a double. He went 2-for-2 and raised his batting average from .000 to .333 after six at-bats.

Asher, who had his parents and several family friends at the game, said he was determined to be more aggressive against Miami.

”I know I started 0-4, and I didn’t want to start my career like that,“ he said. ”There’s nothing I can do about those past games, but I want to finish strong.

“With each start, I‘m building more confidence. That was the main thing coming into this game. I was going to pitch my game, attack hitters and not give them too much credit.”

After Cosart exited, five Marlins relievers combined to pitch five scoreless innings.

“Lately it’s been the same thing -- a broken record,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. “We’ve got to get hits and score runs.”

A.J. Ramos earned his 29th save, but things got dangerous for Miami at the end.

With a runner on first and two outs, Asche hit a pop to shallow left field. Rojas raced back to make a stellar grab, preserving the shutout.

“Man, a shortstop going that deep into left field,” Jennings said, “that’s pretty impressive.”

NOTES: Marlins 3B Martin Prado, who missed the previous five games due to a wrist injury, entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. ... The Marlins reportedly are trying to sign 2B Dee Gordon (under team control through 2018) and SS Adeiny Hechavarria (team-controlled through 2019) to longer-term deals. ... Hechavarria (hamstring) and RHP Carter Capps (elbow) are very close to returning, according to manager Dan Jennings. ... The Marlins are in the midst of their sixth straight losing season, the longest active skid in the National League. ... Phillies minor league OF Cornelius Randolph was selected the No. 5 prospect in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Baseball America released its rankings Thursday. ... C Andrew Knapp and RHP Ricardo Pinto were named the Phillies’ Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month.