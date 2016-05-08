Phillies eighth-inning rally dooms Marlins

MIAMI -- Unable to solve starting pitcher Tom Koehler, the Philadelphia Phillies found their opening when the Miami Marlins went to their bullpen.

The Phillies rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a three-run eighth inning off two relievers to defeat the Marlins 4-3 Saturday night at Marlins Park.

Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-4 and Odubel Herrera scored twice as the Phillies snapped a three-game losing streak.

“Coming in and knowing this team is as hot as anybody in baseball, the way they swung the bat (Friday) night it was a little daunting to win this game, the way the guys battled back,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said.

Herrera’s one-out single off Craig Breslow (0-2) scored David Lough and reduced Miami’s advantage to one. Hernandez’s opposite field single to right field scored the tying run in Andres Blanco and advanced Herrera to third.

Herrera scored the go-ahead run when first baseman Chris Johnson dropped Miguel Rojas’ relay throw from second base for a potential inning-ending double play off Maikel Franco’s grounder to third.

“I messed up and lost the game for us,” said Johnson, who started the game at third base and moved to first in the eighth on a double switch. “No excuses -- dropped the ball on an easy play. My job is to catch the ball. It stinks but I have to keep working hard.”

Lough reached on a leadoff walk against Miami reliever Kyle Barraclough. Blanco, who entered as a pinch hitter, fought off 11 pitches before driving Barraclough’s pitch to right field for a double.

“I got lucky I think -- a lot of foul balls, good pitches,” Blanco said. “He threw a lot of good ones and I was about to throw my bat, foul it off and stay alive.”

The lengthy at-bat became a rallying cry for the Phillies (17-14) and eventually forced Miami manager Don Mattingly to use two additional relievers in the inning.

“When you’re fouling off that many pitches you pass a message,” Blanco said. “Everybody wants to do it, too. Everybody tried to keep it going. And finally, we got the run that we really needed.”

Brett Obelhozer (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win. David Hernandez pitched a perfect eighth before Jeanmar Gomez pitched a scoreless ninth around a one-out single for his 10th save in 11 opportunities.

”They say most close games are lost by one team not won necessarily won by the other team,“ Mackanin said. It was a little of both. That (error) really helped us.”

Koehler scattered two hits over seven innings. In his longest start of the season, Koehler allowed one run, walked two and had a season-high eight strikeouts. Koehler retired the last seven hitters before being lifted for Barraclough to start the eighth.

Before the Phillies scored the three runs in the eighth, Miami relievers had pitched 14 2/3 scoreless innings, making Mattingly’s decision to lift Koehler with Barraclough an easy move.

“He’s been a guy we’ve counted on,” Mattingly said of Barraclough. “He’s been great. I think the at-bat with Blanco you could tell he was spent after a lot of pitches. We felt it was a better opportunity to go with the lefty (Breslow) and it didn’t work.”

Miami (16-13) lost for only the second time in 13 games.

Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna homered for the Marlins (16-13), who have hit five home runs since the roof was opened at Marlins Park for the end of Miami’s series against Arizona on Thursday.

Ozuna’s RBI single in the sixth scored Christian Yelich for a 3-1 lead that also chased Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson. Hellickson pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed three runs and eight hits.

Bour’s solo home run to the opposite field in the fourth gave Miami a 2-1 lead. Bour drilled Hellickson’s pitch over the wall in left field for this fourth home run of the season.

The Marlins struck first on Ozuna’s solo home run in the second. Ozuna’s sixth home run of the season landed in the bushes over the wall in center field.

Philadelphia tied it 1-1 on Ryan Howard’s sacrifice fly in the fourth. Herrera reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to second on Cesar Hernandez’s single. Franco’s fly out to center field moved Herrera to third before he scored on Howard’s fly out to left field.

NOTES: After the Phillies’ 12-hit performance Friday, manager Pete Mackanin again had the starting pitcher hit eighth in the lineup behind RF Peter Bourjos. ... C Carlos Ruiz, 37, returned to the lineup Saturday after sitting out the last two games. Mackanin said Ruiz, who started 81 games in 2015 after undergoing off-season surgery on his left shoulder following the 2014 season, will continue to have his workload monitored. ... 2B Dee Gordon’s 80-game suspension has resulted in J.T. Realmuto and Derek Dietrich sharing most of the leadoff opportunities in the lineup. Saturday it was Dietrich’s turn after manager Don Mattingly rested Realmuto. Realmuto hit leadoff in the previous four games, going 5-for-16. ... 1B Justin Bour returned to the lineup after injuring his left pinky finger against Arizona on May 3. Bour sat out the final two games of the Diamondbacks’ series and went hitless in a pinch-hit appearance against Philadelphia on Friday.