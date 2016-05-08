Phillies win another one-run game

MIAMI -- The way things have been going, a one-run lead feels like much more than that for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies are 11-3 in one-run games, and the latest evidence of their gritty play came Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Tyler Goeddel and Andres Blanco hit consecutive RBI doubles with two outs in the eighth inning, helping the Phillies rally past the Miami Marlins 6-5.

“It feels like we’ve only had two or three games that weren’t one-run games,” said Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who allowed three runs in six innings and took a no-decision. “I think it’s good for us. It makes it much sweeter when we win the close games.”

This was the second night in a row that the Phillies entered the eighth inning trailing but rallied to win. They scored three runs in the eighth on Saturday night and two in the same frame on Sunday.

Before Saturday’s Miami meltdown, the Marlins bullpen had strung together 15 2/3 scoreless innings since Tuesday.

The Phillies (18-14) took two of three games in their weekend series against Miami (16-14), moving ahead of the Marlins and into third place in the NL East.

Hector Neris (1-1) earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief work.

Reliever David Phelps (2-2) took the loss and expressed respect for the Phillies.

“They’re fighting,” he said. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence -- very similar to what we’ve been doing all year. We never feel like we are out of a game, and I‘m sure they feel the same way in their clubhouse. They put a lot of scrappy at-bats together.”

Jeanmar Gomez earned the save with a scoreless ninth, striking out dangerous pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton in the process.

Miami opened the scoring with three runs in the fourth. The first three batters in the inning -- Martin Prado, Christian Yelich and Justin Bour -- singled. Bour’s hit made it 1-0, and after an RBI ground-rule double to right by Derek Dietrich, Miami scored its final run of the inning on a groundout by J.T. Realmuto.

Philadelphia tied the score 3-3 with a three-run sixth. After loading the bases with one out on singles by Cesar Hernandez, Cameron Rupp and Darin Ruf, Freddy Galvis hit a grounder to the hole at shortstop, where Adeiny Hechavarria made a nice backhand stop but threw high to second base, allowing two runs to score. Goeddel then added an RBI groundout.

The Phillies went up 4-3 in the seventh. Odubel Herrera hit a one-out single and stole second. He then scored from second on Hernandez’s broken-bat groundout to first base. Reliever Nefi Ogando avoided the flying piece of wood and covered first on the flip play but could not throw home in time after colliding with Hernandez.

“(Herrera) made the smart play of not stopping,” said Bour, who made the initial backhand fielding play and flipped the ball to Ogando. “There’s a collision there at first, (Herrera) kept running. You have to give them credit.”

Still, Miami wasn’t finished at that point. The Marlins went ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh. Chris Johnson tied the score with his second career pinch-hit homer and his first since Sept. 20, 2011. Miami took the lead on Bour’s sacrifice fly to right.

That was it for Miami, though.

Pinch-hitter Ryan Howard started the Phillies’ eighth-inning rally by drawing a one-out walk. Goeddel, who is hitting only .158 but had two RBIs on the day, tied the score with his shot to right-center. Blanco then knocked in the go-ahead run with his double to virtually the same spot on the field.

Phelps said both Phillies players hit two-seam fastballs.

“I was up in the zone today,” Phelps said. “In situations like that, you have to pound the bottom of the zone.”

Goeddel said he has been “working hard in the cage” in an effort to improve his stroke.

“The results haven’t been there, but to do that in a big part of the game was huge,” Goeddel said. “I’ve been feeling better, and I‘m glad I was finally able to come through.”

NOTES: Marlins 3B Martin Prado went 4-for-5 to raise his batting average to .396. He leads Miami with 12 multi-hit games this season. ... The experiment of having Marlins C J.T. Realmuto lead off, which began on Tuesday, is over for now. Miami rested RF Giancarlo Stanton and put backup RF Ichiro Suzuki in the leadoff spot. Realmuto hit seventh in the order. ... Entering Sunday, Phillies CF Odubel Herrera was batting .390 since he was moved to leadoff batter on April 20. ... The Phillies close out their 10-game road trip -- their longest of the season so far -- with three games at the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday-Thursday. ... Miami will play host to the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday-Wednesday, to conclude a nine-game homestand.