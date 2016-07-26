Phillies cap shutout of Marlins with late runs

MIAMI - The Philadelphia Phillies appreciate Jeremy Hellickson, and Cameron Rupp let him know.

"He's not going anywhere," Rupp shouted as Hellickson talked to the media.

Hellickson did not get the win on Monday night, but he contributed to the victory with six scoreless innings as the Phillies blanked the Miami Marlins 4-0 at Marlins Park.

Rumored to be on the trading block to teams who are in playoff contention, Hellickson lowered his ERA to 3.65 while continuing to raise his profile.

"I don't want to lose him," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "I wish he could stay here. He's that solid for us."

Hellickson, who allowed just one hit and one walk, has given up just one run in his past 19 innings against Miami. And the Phillies are 4-0 against Miami when Hellickson pitches.

Still, Hellickson doesn't think there is anything magical about his success against Miami.

As for the trade rumors, the 29-year-old right-hander has been dealt twice in his career -- by the Tampa Bay Rays and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Could it happen again?

"I hope not," Hellickson said. "(The rumors) don't bother me. I see it and read about it, but it's been like this for a few years, so it's easy to block out."

The Marlins (53-46) fell percentage points behind the idle New York Mets in the race for the second and final wild-card spot in the National League.

Miami has gone 19 consecutive innings without scoring a run. The Marlins managed just two singles but made three errors.

"We've been scuffling as a team the past week," Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto said. "We have to get back on track."

The Phillies (46-55) are 6-5 against the Marlins this season. Tommy Joseph went 2-for-5 with the game-winning RBI double, and Maikel Franco finished 1-for-2 with three walks.

Franco drew a two-out, four-pitch walk against set-up reliever Fernando Rodney (1-3) to start the eighth-inning rally. Joseph then drilled a 1-0 pitch to the gap in left-center, scoring Franco from first base for the first run of the game.

"There were a lot of goose eggs," Joseph said of the scoreboard. "It was good to get a run across."

Asked about Franco's speed in scoring from first, Joseph said: "Man was that fun. Of course his helmet came off (as usual). That was going to happen no matter what."

Rodney, who had a 0.31 ERA in 28 2/3 innings with the San Diego Padres earlier this year as their closer, has not been as good with Miami. In 12 innings, he has a 4.50 ERA.

The Phillies added three runs in the ninth on an RBI single by Cesar Hernandez, a fielder's choice by Odubel Herrera and a throwing error charged to Miami shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria.

David Hernandez (2-3), who pitched a scoreless seventh inning, earned the win.

Philadelphia nearly scored in the seventh. Rupp, who drew a leadoff walk off reliever Kyle Barraclough, advanced to second on a bunt single by Freddy Galvis. Both runners advanced one base when Barraclough threw wildly while trying to pick off Rupp at second.

With runners on second and third and no outs, the Phillies appeared poised to break a 0-0 tie score. But Barraclough struck out the next three batters -- Cody Asche, Peter Bourjos and pinch-hitter Ryan Howard -- to escape the jam.

Howard hit for Hellickson, who was removed despite having thrown only thrown 70 pitches.

"I hated to take him out," Mackanin said. "After that seventh inning when we didn't score, I didn't think we had a chance to win. I thought that with their bullpen, we were in trouble."

It didn't turn out that way, of course, and it was a night full of unexpected happenings. Miami starter Jarred Cosart was one of those surprises.

After getting demoted to the minors in late April, Cosart pitched five scoreless innings in his return to the majors. He allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out three and lowering his ERA from 7.98 to 5.95.

"Tonight was a good start," said Cosart, who eased Miami's concerns about a rotation that lost starter Wei-Yin Chen to an elbow injury and the disabled list on Sunday. "But there's a lot of work to be done."

NOTES: Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater, who played at Miami's Northwestern High, threw out the first pitch. ... Philadelphia placed INF Andres Blanco (fractured left index finger) on the disabled list and recalled INF Taylor Featherston from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Featherston, who played 101 major-league games last season for the Los Angeles Angels, was hitting .264 with 12 homers at Lehigh Valley. ... LHP Daniel Stumpf, a Phillies Rule 5 draft pick in December, was offered back to the Kansas City Royals, who sent him to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour (sprained right ankle) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Thursday. But Bour, who has been out since July 6, is still experiencing soreness. ... Marlins IB Chris Johnson, who fouled a pitch off his left foot on Saturday, did not start on Monday. ... Marlins 2B Dee Gordon is 5-for-22 (.227) in six minor-league rehab games. Gordon, who is serving an 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, returns on Thursday.