Marlins' four-hit pitching silences Phillies

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton said his Miami Marlins, scoreless for 24 consecutive innings, "needed to get some energy going."

Ichiro Suzuki tried to provide a boost, driving the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning to the wall. But that was just a long out, and the search for offense continued.

Finally, it was Stanton who made the difference, driving in the first two runs to lead Miami to a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

Suzuki, who started the day needing four hits to reach 3,000, went 1-for-5 and also stole a base. His 507 steals are the most among active players.

Stanton has 523 career RBIs, which ties him with former Marlins star Miguel Cabrera for third place in franchise history.

Both of Stanton's RBI hits on Tuesday came on shots to the opposite field.

"There are a lot of hits over there," said Stanton, who leads Miami with 10 game-winning RBIs. "It's good to stay inside some balls and help us win."

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said he had no second thoughts about shifting his fielders over to the left, playing Stanton to pull.

"That would have gotten through even if we were playing straight away," Mackanin said of Stanton's RBI single. "We've got to play a shift on him. If he is going to poke a ball to right field, good for him. But he's predominantly a pull hitter."

Stanton's single in the sixth-inning finally ended that 24-inning scoreless streak. His ground-rule double in the eighth gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead, and Miami added three more runs that inning on a two-run single by Adeiny Hechavarria and an RBI double by Miguel Rojas.

Four Miami pitchers combined to pitch a four-hit shutout. Tom Koehler (8-8) went six innings and has a 1.29 ERA in 28 innings against the Phillies this season. Marlins relievers Mike Dunn, David Phelps and Nick Wittgren finished Miami's fourth shutout of the season.

Mackanin said Koehler has improved.

"He had a real good curve ball," Mackanin said. "He impressed me because I've seen him in the past and been unimpressed."

Koehler left after just 73 pitches due to a sore pectoral muscle, but he indicated he was fine.

"Is it better to try to get eight (innings) and risk missing another start?" Koehler said. "Or was that enough? And we all felt that was enough."

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (6-12) took a hard-luck loss, allowing five hits, one walk and one run in seven innings. He struck out eight, which was one short of his season high.

Eickhoff said he had been pitching Stanton inside all game.

"We thought going down and away, we could get him," Eickhoff said of the RBI single. "(Stanton) was very late on his swing, and it was unfortunate that it got through the hole."

In the first inning, Suzuki, making his first start since last Thursday, jumped on the first pitch he saw and drove it deep to right field, where Peter Bourjos caught the ball a split-second before crashing into the wall.

Bourjos later left the game due to a right shoulder injury, and he confirmed he hurt it while making the play on Suzuki.

"I've never hurt my shoulder before," Bourjos said. "I've run into walls before but never jammed it like that."

In the third, Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez made a nice backhand catch and threw out Suzuki on a close play at first.

Suzuki grounded out to Hernandez again in the sixth, but he got his hit in the eighth, slicing a breaking ball to the opposite field for a soft single. When Miami batted around in the eighth, Suzuki got another chance, but his shallow fly ball to left was caught.

Mattingly has not said if Suzuki will be back in the lineup on Wednesday, when the Marlins (54-46) and Phillies (46-56), who have split the first two games of this series, play the finale.

But Stanton left no doubt he and his teammates are rooting for Suzuki.

"When he got that hit," Stanton said. "it livened the place up a lot."

NOTES: Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos is day-to-day due to a thumb injury. ... Marlins 1B Chris Johnson (foot) was a late scratch from the lineup. ... Two weeks ago, CF Marcell Ozuna became just the fourth Marlins player to start an All-Star Game, joining Hanley Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and Giancarlo Stanton. On Tuesday, Ozuna wasn't in the starting lineup due to a .173 batting slump over his past 14 games. ... Marlins pitchers set a franchise record on Monday, getting eight straight outs via strikeouts. Relievers David Phelps, Kyle Barraclough and Fernando Rodney combined for the record. ... Phillies OF Aaron Altherr, who tore a tendon in his left wrist in March, is set to return on Thursday. The Phillies have two slumping outfielders -- LF Cody Asche and RF Peter Bourjos -- and Altherr would fit in either spot. ... Wednesday's series finale matches Phillies RHP Zach Eflin vs. Marlins LHP Adam Conley. Eflin, 22, is coming off a three-pitch, no-walk shutout win over the Pirates, requiring just 100 pitches.