Stanton, Kelly power Marlins to rout of Phillies

MIAMI -- One alarm clock wasn't going to cut it for Adam Conley.

Conley, a Miami Marlins left-hander, used three rise-and-shine devices to make sure he got up at 6:30 a.m. for a noon start.

Apparently, no one woke up the Philadelphia Phillies.

That's how it appeared on Wednesday as Giancarlo Stanton drilled a two-run homer, Don Kelly hit a pair of triples and Miami used 16 hits to rout Philadelphia 11-1 at Marlins Park.

Conley (7-5) pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, earning the win as he improved to 3-0 in five July starts. He allowed eight hits and three walks, twice escaping from bases-loaded, one-out jams - in the third and sixth innings.

Offensively, Conley went 1-for-1 with two RBIs. He had a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring single despite having had just one career RBI entering Wednesday.

Indeed, Conley was wide awake for his early start.

"I would rather get less sleep," Conley said, "and have a regular routine and preparation."

With the win, the Marlins (55-46) took two out of three games from Philadelphia (46-57) and retained their position as the second and final wild-card team in the NL playoff race.

Stanton's homer, his 22nd of the season, was part of a three-run Miami first inning. The blast to left field gave Stanton 525 career RBIs, moving him past former Marlins star Miguel Cabrera for third place on the franchise list.

Kelly, a utility player who entered the game batting .045, went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

"That was fun," said Kelly, who is expected to be sent to the minors on Thursday when second baseman Dee Gordon returns from an 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. "This game is tough when you are struggling."

Phillies bench coach Larry Bowa can relate to that as he was ejected in the fourth inning after Cameron Rupp was called out on strikes. The Phillies have scored just one run in the past 18 innings.

In addition to the lack of offense, the Marlins battered Phillies starter Zach Eflin (3-4).

The 22-year-old rookie, who was coming off a three-hit shutout win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, lasted just five innings this time. He allowed nine hits, four walks and seven runs.

Eflin, a native of Orlando, Fla., pitched in his home state for the first time as a major-leaguer. He had his family and about 20 friends in the stands, but they did not see Eflin at his best.

"I wasn't executing," Eflin said. "I was leaving pitches up in the zone. I didn't give our team its best chance to win the game. I didn't do my job. I have to work on being consistent."

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Eflin didn't use his curve enough.

"Eflin wasn't the same pitcher he was in Pittsburgh," Mackanin said. "I didn't like the mix of pitches he used.

"I thought he made some good pitches that the umpire missed. But that wasn't the reason."

Mackanin was also sure to praise the Marlins:

"They should be in the race," he said. "They have a (heck) of a team. You look up and down their lineup ... They're getting Dee Gordon back, which is a big plus. And when (first baseman Justin) Bour comes back (from an ankle injury), they have a solid offensive team.

"(The Marlins) have pretty much every ingredient you need to be in the race."

NOTES: 1B Don Kelly became the seventh Marlins player to hit two triples in one game. It was also the first time Kelly has accomplished the feat. ... Just before first pitch, the Marlins unveiled the logo to the 2017 All-Star Game, which they will host. ... Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos (thumb) should be ready to pitch Thursday. ... Marlins RHP Tom Koehler (pectoral muscle) is not expected to miss a start. ... Slumping Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna was back in the lineup after a one-game rest. ... 2B Derek Dietrich was rested in favor of Miguel Rojas. On Thursday, 2B Dee Gordon is expected to retain his starting job. Gordon has served an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. ... Phillies RF Peter Bourjos, who hurt his right shoulder while banging into the wall and making a catch on Tuesday, was rested. ... Up next, the Phillies open a four-game series on Thursday at the Atlanta Braves. ... The Marlins will conclude their homestand with four games against the St. Louis Cardinals, starting Thursday.