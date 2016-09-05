Phillies beat fading Marlins, end 6-game skid

MIAMI -- Freddy Galvis had hit just 20 homers in four major-league seasons - spanning more than 1,000 at-bats - entering 2016.

This year, though, Galvis has become slugger, and that was the case again on Monday afternoon as the 26-year-old shortstop hit a two-run homer to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Miami Marlins 6-2 at Marlins Park.

Galvis' upper-deck shot, which he pulled to right field, was his 16th homer of the season.

"Maybe we've been preaching the wrong thing to him," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin joked. "Maybe we should have told him he's a power hitter."

In truth, the Phillies like Galvis' power but they want him to get on base more. Galvis, who hits seventh in the lineup, is hitting just .235 with a .270 on-base percentage.

"For sure, I want to get on base more," Galvis admitted. "But if it's going to help us winning games, then I will stay with homers."

That's exactly what happened on Monday as the Phillies (61-76) snapped a six-game win streak and sent Miami (68-70) to its fourth straight loss.

The Marlins have also lost nine of their past 10 games, putting them further behind in their pursuit of the second and final NL wild-card berth.

Miami made three errors in a sloppy performance. In addition, shortstop Miguel Rojas left the game due to a groin injury.

Jerad Eickhoff (10-13) earned the win, allowing six hits, no walks and two runs in six innings.

"Anytime you get to double-digit wins, it's a huge testament to what we as pitchers try to do," Eickhoff said.

Eickhoff, who had received the third-fewest run-support totals in the majors this year, got some rare offense from his teammates this time.

That included Peter Bourjos, who tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Miami rookie Jake Esch (0-1), making his second big-league appearance, took the loss. He allowed three hits, two walks and three runs in five innings.

"I just made a mistake," Esch said of the curve ball he threw to Galvis. "I left a ball up for him to handle. He handles that ball in there pretty well. But if we get it below the zone, he probably swings over the top of it and maybe hits a ground ball. "

Miami scored twice in the first. Leadoff batter Dee Gordon tripled and scored on a single by Ichiro Suzuki. After a wild pitch by Eickhoff, J.T. Realmuto lined a two-out RBI single to center to score Suzuki from second.

Philadelphia took a 3-2 lead in the fifth, snapping an 18-inning scoreless streak that was tied for the team's longest drought of the year. Leadoff batter Aaron Altherr was hit by a pitch and scored when Galvis homered.

The next batter, Bourjos, tripled to left-center and scored when Rojas booted a soft grounder by Cesar Hernandez.

Philadelphia added to its lead in the seventh. Altherr drew a leadoff walk from reliever Austin Brice, who then made two straight throwing errors. His first poor throw allowed Galvis to reach. His second poor throw - on a pickoff attempt to second - allowed both runners to advance.

The Phillies cashed in when Bourjos lofted a soft single to center, ending Brice's afternoon. Pinch-hitter Jimmy Paredes, facing reliever Brian Ellington, put the Phillies up 6-2 with a hard two-run single just past first baseman Xavier Scruggs.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said there were few positives to take away from the game.

"It started off good," he said before pausing for several seconds. "I thought (Esch) was good the first few innings. But then he left that breaking ball up to (Galvis)."

NOTES: Marlins CF Marcel Ozuna (left wrist) will take batting practice on Wednesday and could return to the lineup by Thursday at the earliest. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour, out since July 2 with an ankle injury, could return this week. ... Marlins LHP Adam Conley (left hand) threw a bullpen session on Monday and hopes to return late this month. ... GM Matt Klentak said the Phillies will promote six more players to their expanded roster once Triple-A Lehigh Valley concludes its season. The Phillies already called up LHP Patrick Schuster, RHP Colton Murray and OF Darin Ruff on Thursday. ... The Phillies shut down Vince Velasquez for the season. He's not hurt, but the Phillies wanted to cap the 24-year-old's innings at 131. He finished his season with a 4.12 ERA and 152 strikeouts. His strikeout rate (10.4 per nine innings) leads Phillies starters.