Morgan leads Phillies over Marlins

MIAMI -- Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Adam Morgan was sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 7 in the midst of a brutal losing streak.

When he returned August 14, he brought a new pitch -- a two-seam fastball.

On Tuesday night, Morgan's new pitch worked well enough to help him snap his nine-game losing streak and lead the Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

"I needed a pitch that goes away to righties and goes in to lefties, to get them to mishit it," Morgan said. "It's tough (to add a pitch in the middle of the season), but you have to buy in -- you can't go into it half-hearted."

Morgan (2-9) pitched six innings, allowing five hits, no walks and one run, striking out five. He earned his first win since May 10 against the Atlanta Braves.

His losing streak was the longest active skid in the majors and the longest by a Phillies pitcher since Kyle Abbott in 1992, but Morgan said he never lost confidence.

"I wouldn't say that I lost confidence -- it did get tough there for awhile," Morgan said. "But you can't lose that belief in yourself. If you do that, this game will kick you out real fast."

The Phillies, who led 4-0, were barely able to hold on in the latter innings. Miami's Ichiro Suzuki pulled a two-run homer to right in the eighth to cut Philadelphia's lead to 4-3. It was the first pinch-hit homer of a Suzuki career that includes more than 3,000 hits. It was also Suzuki's first homer of the season.

But the Marlins could get no closer, and Jeanmar Gomez worked around a walk and an error in the ninth to earn his 35th save of the season. He struck out Dee Gordon looking for the final out.

The Phillies (62-76) sent the Marlins (68-71) to their fifth straight loss and their 10th in the past 11 games.

"A big thing is that (the Marlins) are scuffling right now," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "We took advantage."

Earlier in the game, the Marlins got a pinch-hit single from Giancarlo Stanton and a pinch-hit walk from Justin Bour as those two sluggers returned from the disabled list. Stanton hadn't played since August 13 because of a groin injury. Bour (ankle) hadn't played since July 2.

Jose Urena (3-6) took the loss, allowing four runs, seven hits and a walk in five innings.

"I was trying to stay down in the zone, and I did," Urena said. "But they found holes. Their swings weren't that good, but they found holes."

Philadelphia's hitting stars were Odubel Herrera, who scored three runs, and Tommy Joseph and Freddy Galvis, who each drove in two.

The game's first three batters got on base in the form of singles by Cesar Hernandez and Herrera and a walk to Maikel Franco. The Phillies cashed in with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Joseph and an RBI single by Galvis.

The Phillies made it 3-0 in the third. Herrera pulled a triple down the right-field line, and Joseph hit an RBI double.

Herrera started another rally in the fifth. He was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a Joseph single and scored on a single by Galvis.

Miami cut its deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth on an opposite-field single to right by Adeiny Hechavarria, scoring J.T. Realmuto. However, Xavier Scruggs, trying to go from first to third on the play, got thrown out by right fielder Peter Bourjos for the second out of the inning.

Stanton crushed a line-drive single to right, putting runners on the corners, but Gordon struck out to end the inning.

"That's a situation there where you are trying to be aggressive," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Scruggs' base-running mistake. "But it's also a situation where you can't get thrown out there."

NOTES: Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton was also named Miami's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given for outstanding community service. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard was the nominee for his team. ... Miami designated RHP Kendry Flores for assignment. ... Miami recalled LHPs Justin Nicolino and Hunter Cervenka from Triple-A New Orleans and OF Yefri Perez from Double-A Jacksonville. ... Phillies RHP Alec Asher starts Thursday in place of RHP Vince Velasquez, who is being shut down because of an innings limit. Asher's 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs expired Tuesday. ... Marlins LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow) and RHP Bryan Morris (back) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hope to return this month.