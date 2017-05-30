Volquez's long dry spell ends as Marlins top Phillies

MIAMI -- Edinson Volquez, who is in his 13th season in the majors and has already won a World Series and pitched in an All-Star Game, got the "rookie treatment" on Monday night.

And he loved it.

Volquez snapped his career-high, eight-game losing streak, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Marlins Park.

After the game, Volquez's teammates had a lot of fun with him as this was his first win in a Marlins uniform.

"They put me in a little car (a laundry basket), and they drove me all over the clubhouse," said Volquez, 33. "They got me in the shower -- shampoo, beer ... whatever they wanted to do.

"It was crazy. They were so happy. Those guys were trying so hard to get me a win."

Volquez, who is 6 feet, 220 pounds, said he grew a bit concerned when his playful teammates crammed him into the laundry cart.

"It was kind of small for me," Volquez said.

Fortunately for the Marlins (19-30), there were no injuries, and the team could fully celebrate its third win in the past four games.

It was the first win for Volquez (1-7) since Aug. 25, when he was a member of the Kansas City Royals and earned a 5-2 victory over Miami at Marlins Park.

Volquez had gone 16 consecutive starts without a win, and his seven straight losses to start this season tied a Marlins record that was first set by Joe Fontenot in 1998.

"It was kind of funny," said Marlins third baseman Derek Dietrich, who slugged a two-run homer. "A salty vet like (Volquez) with a world championship ... it was great to have some fun with him like that."

Volquez allowed just three hits, two walks and one run in six innings, striking out four.

Philadelphia (17-32), which is last in the National League East -- two games below the Marlins -- is 6-23 in its past 29 games.

"We're in a rut right now," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said. "Every loss stings. ... We just need to battle our way out."

Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson (5-3) took the loss, allowing six hits, two walks and four runs in six innings. He struck out two.

"I think the biggest thing was not getting strike ones," said Hellickson, who is 1-3 with a 7.15 ERA in May after going 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in April. "I was falling behind too much."

Miami got to Hellickson for two runs in the third. JT Riddle singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Volquez and scored when Dee Gordon pulled a low breaking ball down the right-field line for a double.

Gordon then scored on a single by Giancarlo Stanton, who is hitting .423 (11-for-26) since moving to the No. 2 hole in the batting order.

The Phillies cut their deficit to 2-1 in the sixth. Hellickson drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a double by Cesar Hernandez and scored on Aaron Altherr's single to left.

Miami rallied with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. After a single by J.T. Realmuto, Dietrich pulled a high fastball for his two-run homer to right.

For Dietrich, it was just his second homer of the season after slugging a total of 17 the past two years. He hadn't gone deep since May 12.

"Hellickson is a guy who can throw four or five pitches for strikes," Dietrich said. "You have to be ready to hit any pitch in any count."

NOTES: Marlins LHP Jeff Locke (shoulder tendinitis) will soon be activated from the disabled list, where he has been all season, so he can start on Thursday against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Miami is expected to send RHP Vance Worley to the bullpen to accommodate Locke, who had a 1.77 ERA in 20 1/3 rehab innings. ... Phillies LF Howie Kendrick, who had been out since April 16 with an oblique injury, returned and went 1-for-4. RHP Zach Eflin was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... The Phillies have lost nine straight series -- their worst streak since dropping 10 in a row in 1997. ... Phillies OF Daniel Nava started a rehab assignment after going down on May 23 with a hamstring injury.