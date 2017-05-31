Stanton, Ozuna slug Marlins past Phillies

MIAMI -- Something borrowed helped make the Philadelphia Phillies blue.

Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna homered to lead the resurgent Miami Marlins to a 7-2 win over the Phillies on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

After the game, Ozuna revealed that the bat he used to go 3-for-5, including a solo homer, was one he got from Marlins backup outfielder and future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki.

"I just made contact with 'Ichi's bat," Ozuna said. "After practice, I just asked him, 'Can I get one of your bats?'

"He said, 'For what, for signing?'

"I said, 'No, for using in the game tonight.'"

The plan worked, helping the Marlins (20-30) win for the fourth time in the past five games. They have won consecutive series -- the Los Angeles Angels and the Phillies -- for the first time all season. And Miami's three-game win streak ties its season high.

Both starting pitchers left the game due to injuries. Miami left-hander Justin Nicolino did not allow a hit, walk or run in three innings but was forced to leave with a 7-0 lead after suffering a contusion on his left index finger.

"No fracture," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Nicolino, who got hurt while trying to bunt. "We'll make a decision later in the week."

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (2-5) suffered a right elbow flexor strain and will be placed on the disabled list. He lasted just 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits, no walks and two runs.

His issues started on a first-inning pitch to Stanton.

"Just a little numbness," Velasquez said. "You can tell when you don't have full velocity. ... But I'm not worried, not at all."

In the second inning, Velasquez's catcher, Cameron Rupp, nodded toward Phillies manager Pete Mackanin, which was a signal that something was wrong.

"We went out and checked," Mackanin said. "(Velasquez) said he felt something, so we took him out. We weren't going to take any chances."

Mackanin said the Phillies will bring in a pitcher on Wednesday to "stabilize" the bullpen.

The Marlins' bullpen, meanwhile, did well, holding the Phillies to two runs in six innings. Dustin McGowan (2-0) earned the win, pitching three innings and allowing one run. He was followed by Brian Ellington, Nick Wittgren and Vance Worley, who each pitched one inning.

All of Miami's pitchers were supported by Stanton, who hit his team-high 14th homer, a two-run shot. Ozuna's homer was his 13th of the year, and it went out to left.

Stanton, who played just five innings in the lopsided game, went 1-for-3 and is batting .414 (12-for-29) with three homers since being moved to the two-hole in the batting order.

The Phillies (17-33), who are in last place in the National League East, are 6-24 in their past 30 games.

After falling behind 2-0 in the second, the Phillies found more trouble in the third.

Dee Gordon led off with an infield single, and Stanton followed with his opposite-field homer into the Marlins bullpen in right. Miami scored three more times in the inning. A bases-loaded walk by J.T. Realmuto and an RBI single by JT Riddle were among the highlights.

Philadelphia closed its deficit to 7-1 in the fourth. Howie Kendrick, in just his second game back from the disabled list due to an oblique injury, drilled a homer to center, his first of the season. He is four homers short of 100 for his career.

The Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the eighth but could only manage one run on a sacrifice fly by Odubel Herrera.

In the end, the night belonged to Miami's offense, including Ozuna, who said his new Suzuki bat is lighter than the wood he normally uses.

NOTES: After 3B Maikel Franco produced just two singles and a walk in 22 plate appearances, the Phillies rested him on Tuesday. ... Marlins RHP Junichi Tazawa (rib cartilage) is nearing a rehab assignment. ... LHP Braxton Garrett, Miami's top prospect, is being shut down temporarily due to elbow soreness. The Marlins, who are confident Garrett will be fine with rest, want to limit him to 100 innings this year. ... Phillies CF Odubel Herrera was benched for the second straight game but got a sacrifice fly as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning. ... Marlins 3B prospect James Nelson ranks third in the Low Class A Midwest League with a .348 batting average and owns a 15-game hit streak.