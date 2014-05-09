Preview: Phillies at Mets

Two teams desperate for a victory square off Friday as the Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Mets in the opener of a three-game set. The Phillies were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in a four-game home-and-home series this week, losing the four contests by the combined margin of 35-11. The Mets were off Thursday after suffering a three-game sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins, including back-to-back shutouts to end the series.

New York has lost six of its last seven games overall since defeating Philadelphia 6-1 on April 29. The Phillies, who have lost six of their last eight, send veteran Roberto Hernandez to the mound. Hernandez is coming off his best outing of the season, while New York’s Jenrry Mejia looks to rebound from his worst start of 2014.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jenrry Mejia (3-0, 5.23)

Hernandez allowed only four hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings his last time out against Washington. Prior to that outing, the 33-year-old had not worked more than six frames in a start all season. Only two members of the Mets have extensive experience against Hernandez, including Curtis Granderson (.415 average and three homers in 41 at-bats with a .500 on-base percentage).

Following back-to-back starts in which he did not allow a run, Mejia has struggled over his last two outings. He was charged with season highs of eight runs and nine hits in a season-low 4 1/3 innings Saturday against Colorado and has given up more hits in his last two starts (17) than he did in his first four outings (16). Philadelphia’s hitters may look to attack early, as opponents are 10-for-24 (.417) with two homers and 10 RBIs when facing an 0-0 count against Mejia.

WALK-OFFS

1. Opponents are batting just .229 against Mejia at home, where he is 2-0 with a 3.44 ERA this season. He has posted a 7.53 ERA on the road, where batters are hitting .293 against him.

2. The Mets have not scored in 23 innings and batted only .157 in the series versus the Marlins.

3. Phillies OF Marlon Byrd recorded two hits in each of the four games against the Blue Jays.

PREDICTION: Phillies 7, Mets 2