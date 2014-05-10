Preview: Phillies at Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies snapped out of their funk on Friday, and the New York Mets hope their turn comes Saturday when the teams square off in Queens. Philadelphia had lost four straight prior to its 3-2, 11-inning win in the series opener. Meanwhile, the loss was the seventh in eight games for New York, which used seven pitchers and could benefit from a long outing by Dillon Gee in this one.

Gee enters this matchup with a career-long streak of 16 scoreless innings and will be opposed by Kyle Kendrick, who has not won since August. Mets star David Wright, who had two hits and a pair of walks on Friday, brings a seven-game hitting streak into Saturday’s contest. Former New York outfielder Marlon Byrd delivered the decisive double in the series opener but was held below two hits for just the second time in eight games this month.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Philadelphia), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Kyle Kendrick (0-3, 3.58 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (3-1, 2.51)

Kendrick has not won in his last 13 starts dating to Aug. 13, 2013 although he has generally been solid this season. He gave up three runs in seven innings Monday against Toronto, but his teammates couldn’t help him out in the 3-0 defeat. In fact, the Phillies have only scored more than four runs in one of Kendrick’s six starts in 2014.

Gee has held his opponent without a run in three of his last four starts, racking up a 0.67 ERA during that stretch. He struggled against the Phillies in 2013, allowing 21 runs in 20 innings and affording them a .375 batting average. Over the course of Gee’s career, Ryan Howard has been one of his toughest opponents, entering this matchup with a stunning 7-for-15 mark against Gee with six home runs among those hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Byrd is 12-for-25 with seven extra-base hits in May.

2. Wright is a .317 hitter in 41 career at-bats against Kendrick, while Daniel Murphy (5-for-27) and Ruben Tejada (4-for-19) have not enjoyed the same success.

3. Gee allowed five home runs over his first three starts, but none in his last four outings.

PREDICTION: Mets 2, Phillies 1