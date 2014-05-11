Preview: Phillies at Mets

In a series that began featuring two struggling teams where something had to give, it’s the Philadelphia Phillies who have rebounded this weekend. The Phillies look to sweep their three-game set at Citi Field when they take on the rapidly fading New York Mets on Sunday afternoon. The Phillies had lost six of eight entering this weekend while the Mets now have lost eight of their last nine games, including five defeats in their opponent’s final at-bat.

Marlon Byrd’s 11th-inning double lifted Philadelphia on Friday before Ryan Howard capped a four-hit night with the go-ahead, ninth-inning single on Saturday. Howard and Chase Utley each have five hits in the series, while Jimmy Rollins is coming off a four-run night on Saturday. David Wright has reached base eight times in the series on six hits and a pair of walks, although he fouled out to end Saturday’s contest with the tying run in scoring position.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies LH Cole Hamels (0-2, 7.02 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (2-2, 1.82)

Hamels has more career losses against the Mets than any opponent, as he enters this matchup 7-14 with a 4.65 ERA versus New York. The former World Series MVP took on the Mets on April 29 and gave up six runs in 4 2/3 innings, during which he issued eight hits and five walks. He was somewhat better Tuesday against Toronto, yielding five runs in six innings, including the first two home runs he has surrendered this season.

This will be Niese’s 17th career start against the Phillies - a new high for him against any opponent - and he is 7-6 with a 3.00 ERA against them. He faced Philadelphia two starts ago on April 29 and allowed one run and four hits in seven innings en route to a 6-1 victory. Niese’s last outing was a no-decision against Miami in which he yielded five hits over seven scoreless innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Utley, Howard and OF Domonic Brown - the Phillies’ top three lefty hitters - are a combined 5-for-49 all-time against Niese.

2. Wright (.333 with five homers in 66 at-bats) and 2B Daniel Murphy (.405 in 37 at-bats) have both enjoyed significant success against Hamels.

3. New York pitchers are 0-for-60 on the season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 4, Mets 1