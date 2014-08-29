Preview: Phillies at Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies have long since dropped from postseason contention, but they have done their part to impact the playoff race by winning seven of their past nine – all against October contenders. Philadelphia arrives in New York to open a three-game series Friday against the Mets on a four-game winning streak, fresh off a sweep of National League East leader Washington after winning two of three against St. Louis and Seattle. The Mets are also well outside the playoff picture and have lost seven of their last 10 after a 6-1 defeat againstt Atlanta on Thursday.

Both teams send rookies to the mound for the opener, as David Buchanan starts for the Phillies and Jacob deGrom goes for the Mets. Veteran outfielder Grady Sizemore has sparked Philadelphia since joining the Phillies, hitting .307 in 38 games with a pinch-hit two-run homer in Wednesday’s 8-4 triumph over the Nationals. New York saw third baseman David Wright return to action Thursday after missing two games with a stiff neck, but second baseman Daniel Murphy was placed on the disabled list after Thursday’s game due to a calf injury and the team promoted Dilson Herrera from Double-A Binghamton.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, NBC 10 (Philadelphia), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (6-7, 4.21 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (6-6. 3.13)

Buchanan makes the 15th start of his rookie season, having gone 1-2 in four starts since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 6. He got a no-decision against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits in five innings, and has not allowed more than three earned runs in his past 10 big-league outings. Buchanan lost to the Mets on Aug. 11, giving up three runs on four hits in six innings, and is 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in two starts against New York.

One of several young arms the Mets hope will lead them back to contention in 2015, deGrom suffered his first loss in his past seven starts Saturday at the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up five runs in six innings. He lost five of his first six decisions, but is 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings in his past seven outings. The 26-year-old deGrom gave up three runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on May 31.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon earned his 100th career save with Philadelphia on Tuesday and is the first player to accumulate 200 saves with a team in one league (Boston, 219) and 100 with a team in the other league.

2. The Mets hit .169 with six runs scored in the three-game series against Atlanta.

3. Phillies CF Ben Revere is one stolen base from 40, which would make him the 12th Philadelphia player to steal 40 or more bases in one season.

PREDICTION: Phillies 5, Mets 4