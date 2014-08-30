Preview: Mets at Phillies

A pair of resurgent right-handers square off Saturday evening, when the New York Mets continue their three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Bartolo Colon has not only been terrific in his last six starts, but he also has outstanding numbers against the Phillies this season. He will be opposed by Jerome Williams, who has shined in three starts since Philadelphia claimed him off waivers earlier this month.

The Phillies had won four straight games before dropping Friday’s series opener 4-1 as they managed only one unearned run in seven innings against Mets rookie Jacob deGrom. New York totaled four hits on the night, none of which came from second base prospect Dilson Herrera, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his major-league debut. Meanwhile, Philadelphia second baseman Chase Utley is aiming for his third straight multi-hit game after going 3-for-29 over his previous seven contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Jerome Williams (4-5, 5.42 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (12-10, 3.82)

Williams struggled mightily with Houston and Texas earlier this season, but is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA since joining Philadelphia. He held St. Louis to one run over eight innings his last time out while lowering his opponents’ average to .183 with the Phillies. By comparison, opponents hit .301 against Williams in 26 relief appearances for the Astros and .400 in two starts with the Rangers.

Colon has gone 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA over his last six starts, allowing two runs or less in five of those outings. Included in that stretch are two victories against the Phillies as Colon improved to 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA against Philadelphia this season. The visitors will have a tough choice deciding who to start in left field, as Domonic Brown and Grady Sizemore are a combined 2-for-19 against the former Cy Young Award winner.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets are 12-5 against the Phillies this season.

2. New York RH Jenrry Mejia, who earned his 20th save on Friday, has not walked a batter in any of his last seven appearances

3. Philadelphia OF Ben Revere, who was tied for the National League lead in batting average earlier this week, is mired in a 2-for-16 slump over his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 4