Preview: Phillies at Mets

Coming off perhaps his best start of the season, A.J. Burnett takes aim at the New York Mets - a team that has given him plenty of trouble this season - when the Philadelphia Phillies wrap up their three-game road set on Sunday. Burnett has given up at least five runs in all three of his starts against the Mets in 2014. Among the players who have given him trouble this year are New York catcher Travis d‘Arnaud (5-for-9, two homers, five RBIs) and second baseman Daniel Murphy, who has three walks, a single and two doubles in three games against Burnett.

The teams have split the first two games of the weekend series with the Mets winning 4-1 on Friday and dropping a 7-2 decision on Saturday. Ryan Howard drove in three runs in the latter contest, while Marlon Byrd set a career high with his 25th homer. Philadelphia, which has won five of its last six games, will aim to continue its resurgence against New York right-hander Dillon Gee, who has a 6.53 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts) against the Phillies.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH A.J. Burnett (7-14, 4.30 ERA) vs. Mets RH Dillon Gee (5-6, 3.77)

Burnett is coming off a 3-2 win over Washington in which he struck out a season-high 12 over seven innings, allowing one run and three hits. The 15-year veteran had gone 0-5 with a 7.52 ERA over his previous five outings, including a pair of losses to the Mets. Overall this season, Burnett is 0-2 with an 8.50 ERA and a .320 opponents batting average against New York.

Gee has not been great since the All-Star break, posting a 1-5 record and a 5.29 ERA in eight starts since mid-July. However, his best start of the second half came against Philadelphia - a 2-1 triumph on Aug. 9 in which he yielded one run and three hits over seven frames. Howard has owned Gee throughout his career, going 9-for-23 (.391) with six homers and 14 RBIs against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright is just 4-for-31 (.129) with a dozen strikeouts against Burnett.

2. Burnett is one loss away from matching his career high of 15, set with the 2010 Yankees.

3. New York OF Matt den Dekker, who had two hits in Saturday’s loss, is aiming to notch multiple hits in back-to-back games for the first time in his two-year career.

PREDICTION: Mets 8, Phillies 5