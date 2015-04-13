Preview: Phillies at Mets

After splitting six close games against the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets play their home opener Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets’ first six games have all been decided by three runs or less as they prepare to return to a renovated Citi Field.

The Queens stadium has reconfigured outfield walls for the third time since opening in 2009, which could benefit the Mets, who have finished below .500 at home in each of the last four seasons. “That would be far too complicated and represent gerrymandering, which I‘m not sure would be approved by MLB,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters back in November when asked if the smaller dimensions benefit his team. New York has hit three home runs in its first six games, including a blast by Michael Cuddyer in Sunday’s 4-3 win at Atlanta. Philadelphia won its first two against Washington over the weekend before dropping a 4-3, 10-inning decision on Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, NBC10 (Philadelphia), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH Aaron Harang (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (0-1, 3.00)

Harang’s Phillies debut was a stellar one as the veteran hurler logged 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts in a win over Boston. “It’s always nice to come in and (pitch well in a debut),” Harang, who is pitching for his eighth team, told reporters that day. “You don’t want to come in and end up being the goat and not have a good game, especially in the debut with your new club.” Harang, who made four appearances for the Mets in 2013, is 6-5 with a 4.28 ERA lifetime against New York.

In his season debut, deGrom gave up two runs in six innings in a 2-1 loss to Washington. He gave up a two-run homer in the first inning before settling down in a strong performance following his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2014. Last season, deGrom made two appearances against Philadelphia and went 1-0 with a 2.03 ERA, holding Phillies hitters to a .156 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. With five hits in the last two games, Mets 1B Lucas Duda has his batting average up to .381 on the young season.

2. Phillies veterans 2B Chase Utley and 1B Ryan Howard are a combined 5-of-39 with no home runs this year.

3. New York won 13 of 19 meetings in 2014.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Phillies 1