Preview: Phillies at Mets

Matt Harvey starts at Citi Field for the first time in 598 days when the New York Mets continue their home series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Harvey enjoyed a breakout season in 2013 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, forcing the 26-year-old to wait nearly two years to pitch again in front of the hometown fans.

“Your home crowd is always behind you,” Harvey said via the team’s official website. “For me, they’ve been great. They’ve always been extremely supportive and very uplifting for me. We’re all excited to be home, and I‘m specifically excited to pitch.” Harvey’s season debut was a sparkling reminder of his immense potential, as he limited Washington to four hits in six scoreless innings, racking up nine strikeouts in a 6-3 victory. Another one of the Mets’ young pitchers shined on Monday as Jacob deGrom tossed 6 1/3 strong innings in a 2-0 victory to kick off the series. Philadelphia has been blanked twice already this season and has not scored more than four runs in any game.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN Philadelphia, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies RH David Buchanan (0-1, 18.00 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (1-0, 0.00)

Buchanan’s season debut featured six runs, seven hits and four walks allowed in three innings of a 6-2 loss to the Red Sox last Thursday. He faced the Mets three times as a rookie last season and went 0-2 despite a respectable 3.38 ERA. He held Lucas Duda and Curtis Granderson to a combined 1-for-16 with five strikeouts.

Harvey threw 91 pitches last Thursday and will be limited to 100 once again Tuesday as he works his way back to full strength. Harvey is 4-5 in 18 career starts at Citi Field despite a 1.89 ERA in those games. In his career against the Phillies, he is 4-0 with a 1.08 ERA, including 13 scoreless innings over the last two matchups.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillies 2B Chase Utley has enjoyed a bit of success against Harvey, going 4-for-13 (.308) with a .400 on-base percentage.

2. Philadelphia (16) is tied for the fewest runs scored in the major leagues.

3. All seven of the Mets’ games have been decided by three runs or fewer.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Phillies 2